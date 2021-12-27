Winter weather arrives in Estacada

National Weather Service: Low temperatures and snowfall are predicted for this week in Estacada, Eagle Creek and nearby communities

Winter weather is expected to stay in Estacada this week.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a special weather statement at 7:28 a.m. Monday, Dec. 27, warning of very cold temperatures projected for the week ahead throughout the Southern Willamette Valley, Northern Cascade Foothills and into the Western Columbia Gorge area.

"A slow moderating trend is expected to begin on Thursday with the potential for wintery weather that will continue into Saturday," the statement read."This morning`s below freezing temperatures combined with yesterday`s melted snow at lower elevations will result in icy conditions and potentially hazardous travel conditions this morning and potentially into the afternoon, especially where roads have remained untreated."

NWS representatives added that, "Additional light snowfall that fell overnight on top of the ice will make conditions worse. For the rest of the week, temperatures will remain well below normal. Overnight lows for most lower elevations will remain in the 20s. Afternoon high temperatures will struggle to reach very far beyond the lower 30s, if at all."

Today, Dec. 27, a high of 30 degrees is expected. Temperatures will fall to 26 degrees tonight, and new snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tuesday, Dec. 28, temperatures are expected to rise to just at freezing, and the trend of new snow accumulation around an inch is projected to continue.

On Wednesday, Dec. 29, there is a 40% chance of snow in the morning. Some sun is expected, with a high of 33 degrees.

On Thursday morning, Dec. 30, new snow accumulation of less than a half inch is predicted. Cloudy weather is predicted, with a low of 20 degrees.

Additional snow and rain are predicted for Friday and the weekend.

