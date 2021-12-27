ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The View Struggling to Find Meghan McCain’s Successor: Report

By Jackson Richman
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe View has been struggling to find a successor to Meghan McCain as the show’s conservative foil, reported Politico Playbook on Monday. McCain left the show in July 2021 after four years. Since then, the show, currently in its 25th season, has had a rotation of guest hosts including former Rep....

'The View': Here's Who Rejected the Offer to Replace Meghan McCain

The View is still searching for Meghan McCain's replacement on the panel. While the show has tried out a series of conservative figures in recent months, one stood out more than the others to the higher-ups at The View. According to Politico, the show was "eager" to have young libertarian Kat Timpf join the panel. However, Timpf reportedly turned down the offer partly due to the show's reputation with past conservative members on the panel.
Meghan McCain Deletes Tweets Accusing CNN’s Chris Cillizza of ‘Hoarding’ Covid Tests After He Says They’re For His Family

Meghan McCain deleted a slew of tweets after stirring up some Twitter drama with CNN’s Chris Cillizza. On Tuesday night, Cillizza shared with his social media followers that he got a package of at-home Covid tests as a late Christmas present for himself. The package came as the Omicron variant is surging around the country, and the ongoing shortage of tests is one of several ways in which medical resources around the country are under great strain.
Ana Navarro Deemed 'Too Friendly' As 'The View' Struggles To Find 'Unicorn' Republican Cohost To Fill Meghan McCain's Conservative Shoes

The View has clarified where they are in their search to fill Meghan McCain's vacancy after reports surfaced that producers are struggling to find the perfect Republican replacement. Article continues below advertisement. A representative for the ABC talk show claimed in a statement via Decider that their search for a...
Right-Wing Host Lisa Marie Boothe Was Set To Replace Meghan McCain On 'The View' But Refused To Get COVID Vaccination

Fox News host Lisa Marie Boothe was lined up to take Meghan McCain's spot on The View but that all changed when she reportedly refused to get the COVID-19 jab. According to Daily Mail, the conservative television personality met with ABC News executives about the open position earlier this year but their talks fell apart after she made it clear she wouldn't abide by company protocol and get the vaccination.
Meghan McCain vs. Chris Cillizza Twitter Feud Caps Off Worst Year Ever

This week, CNN’s Chris Cillizza posted a photo of the “post-Christmas gift” he bought himself: a box of the increasingly hard-to-obtain BinaxNOW rapid COVID tests that are helping people feel safe visiting family during the holiday Omicron surge. As with most of his punditry, it did not...
Bari Weiss Is One of The View’s Potential Meghan McCain Replacements

The monkey’s paw that Joy Behar keeps on her nightstand to hold her reading glasses just curled a gnarled finger. According to Politico’s Playbook newsletter, ABC’s The View is still shopping around for a conservative co-chair to replace Meghan McCain. Sources say View mainstays Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, and Sunny Hostin are tired of the revolving door of conservative substitute teachers popping in for short stints. The show has already tried Condoleezza Rice and Alyssa Farah, among others. And apparently McCain has really, really hard shoes to fill. A spokesperson for The View told Vulture that in 2022, the show will “continue to look for the right person to join our panel of smart, dynamic women. “We look forward to welcoming guest co-hosts for return appearances and introducing new names into the mix in the New Year,” the statement concludes. A spokesperson also confirmed that among upcoming the show’s Rent-the-Runway of less-left-leaning voices is Farah, Lisa Ling (who co-hosted the show from 1999 to 2002), and Bari Weiss.
POLITICO Playbook: ‘The View’ struggles to find a Republican

Before taking off for the holidays, the four long-standing hosts of “The View” had a message for executive producer BRIAN TETA: We’re tired of the rotating cast of Republican guest hosts. When MEGHAN MCCAIN departed in August, Teta initially told the Wrap that he was “taking a...
'The View' 'struggling' to fix Republican-free lineup

ABC’s daytime news and opinion show “The View” is now in the news itself. The program still has not found a replacement for Republican Meghan McCain, who left the program in August. It is apparently a struggle, at least according to coverage in the last 24 hours:
Amanda Carpenter Wins a Likely Callback with Scathing Indictment of Fox News Hosts

New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. Has The View found its new frontrunner for the fifth seat? On Tuesday, Amanda Carpenter earned both the co-hosts' and the audience's respect when she blasted Fox News hosts for urging Mark Meadows to end the January 6 riot in private texts, while downplaying the insurrection on-air. Carpenter, a Republican commentator, insisted Fox News hosts' about-face is "despicable," and she accused them of willfully misleading the public about what transpired that day. "Becuase of what these people on Fox News are doing, it makes it much more likely it will happen again, much worse," she said. "I dare Sean Hannity to answer me tonight!"
Whoopi and Sunny Hostin Find Themselves at Odds Over Biden: 'That's Not the Question!'

New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. "I can't believe I'm saying that I agree with former congresswoman Mia Love, but..." It was a wild and woolly morning on The View, as the left-leaning Sunny Hostin teamed up with conservative guest co-host Mia Love to criticize President Joe Biden, much to Whoopi and Joy Behar's displeasure. The resulting debate took up two full segments, and culminated in a Whoopi vs. Sunny sparring match unlike anything fans have seen so far this season.
