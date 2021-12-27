Bedroom Design Ideas: Looking to spruce up your bedroom? Here are some useful interior design tips for the room where it all happens...

Indoors or outdoors? Whether you're planning a large-scale event, making a dinner reservation, or simply wanting to relax at home, it's a decision that should not be taken lightly. Though the great indoors might provide endless design inspiration and year-round comfort, it's hard to beat the organic, one-of-a-kind ambience Mother Nature has to offer. But as it turns out, it's possible to get the best of the great outdoors and indoors in one place, and in the comfort of your own home, too. The secret? A sunroom.By definition, a sunroom or solarium is a porch or living room that is enclosed in glass, offering ample natural sunlight and safety from inclement weather. Whether you're taking shelter from winter's bitter chill, staying cool in the middle of a heatwave, or enjoying a spectacular view, anyone who's lucky enough to have access to a sunroom will return to this space time after time.

