Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Denis Villeneuve and More Mourn Jean-Marc Vallée: ‘One of Our Purest Artists and Dreamers’

imdb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Quebecois director Jean-Marc Vallée is being remembered by the entertainment industry, with heartfelt tributes emerging from the late filmmaker’s peers and...

m.imdb.com

Page Six

Jean-Marc Vallée cause of death revealed

New details have emerged about “Dallas Buyers Club” filmmaker Jean-Marc Vallée’s unexpected passing. The 58-year-old director is believed to have died from a heart attack at his cabin outside Quebec City over Christmas, sources told Deadline. The “Big Little Lies” filmmaker was prepping to host guests...
OK! Magazine

Jean-Marc Vallée's Cause Of Death Revealed As Hollywood Mourns The Unexpected Passing Of The Famed Director

Famed director Jean-Marc Vallée sadly passed away at age 58. And now a new report is shedding light on the Dallas Buyers Club filmmaker's unexpected passing. Vallée is believed to have died from a heart attack over the weekend, reported Deadline. The late director was at his cabin outside Quebec City, where he was prepping for the arrival of guests for the holidays. It is believed he suffered a fatal heart attack on Saturday, December 25, and was found dead the following morning.
Chicago Sun-Times

Jean-Marc Vallée, director of ‘Dallas Buyers Club,’ dies at 58

Director and producer Jean-Marc Vallée, who won an Emmy for directing the hit HBO series “Big Little Lies” and whose 2013 drama “Dallas Buyers Club” earned multiple Oscar nominations, has died. He was 58. Vallée died suddenly in his cabin outside Quebec City, Canada, over...
newschain

Reese Witherspoon and Matthew McConaughey lead tributes to director Jean-Marc Vallée

Reese Witherspoon, Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto are among the celebrities who have paid tribute to director Jean-Marc Vallée following the news of his death. The 58-year-old, who was best known for Dallas Buyers Club and Big Little Lies, died unexpectedly at his cabin outside of Quebec City over the Christmas weekend. A cause of death has yet to be confirmed.
The Hollywood Reporter

Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern Among Those Remembering Jean-Marc Vallee: “Our Hearts Are Broken”

Stars took to social media on Monday to remember Big Little Lies and Dallas Buyers Club director Jean-Marc Vallée, who died unexpectedly at the age of 58 over the weekend. Vallée’s frequent collaborators Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern, whom he directed in Wild and Big Little Lies, remembered the late helmer on Instagram. Witherspoon posted a short tribute on her Instagram stories before posting a more detailed tribute on Instagram later on Monday. “I will always remember you as the sun goes down. Chasing the light. On a mountain in Oregon. On a beach in Monterey. Making sure we all caught a little...
theplaylist.net

Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Jake Gyllenhaal & More Pay Tribute To Jean-Marc Vallée

As you’ve likely heard by now, French Canadian filmmaker Jean-Marc Vallée died unexpectedly at the age of 58 over the weekend. Longtime producing partner Nathan Ross confirmed his death in a statement shared with various trades. According to Vallée’s rep (via The Hollywood Reporter), he died suddenly from a suspected heart attack in his cabin near Quebec City, Canada.
The Hollywood Reporter

Guest Column: Denis Villeneuve Pays Tribute to “Untamable” Director Jean-Marc Vallee

Filmmaker Denis Villeneuve (Arrival, Blade Runner 2049, Dune) pays homage to his compatriot and beloved competitor Jean-Marc Vallée (Dallas Buyers Club, Wild, Big Little Lies), who died this week at age 58. Jean-Marc Vallée loved truth. So I must start by setting the record straight.  I’m not Jean-Marc Vallée’s closest friend. We were competitive brothers fighting for the attention of our mother of all, the Holy Province of Quebec. Jean-Marc kept saying that he was older than me and that I should respect him. He was more fit than me. More sexy than me. He knew everything about music. He was a...
The Guardian

Jean-Marc Vallée obituary

The Canadian film-maker Jean-Marc Vallée, who has died aged 58, apparently of a heart attack, handled serious subjects with bounce and briskness, earning prizes and respect in the process. His film Dallas Buyers Club (2013), starring Matthew McConaughey as a rodeo rider who illegally imports retroviral drugs for himself and his fellow Aids patients in the mid-1980s, was directed with great clarity. McConaughey and his co-star Jared Leto, who played an HIV-positive transgender woman, won Oscars. Moments in the film that might have been heightened or underlined – such as a sexual encounter that qualifies as carefree only because both participants have already contracted Aids, or a fantasy scene in a room full of butterflies – were instead folded nonchalantly into the mix.
thenerdstash.com

Stars And Politicians Mourn The Loss Of Director Jean-Marc Vallée

Canadian director Jean-Marc Vallée died suddenly on Christmas day at the age of 58. Hollywood stars, in particular those who worked with him, are now expressing their grief on social media. Deadline reports that Vallée passed away in his cabin outside Quebec City, leaving his family and close advisers...
The Hollywood Reporter

Jean-Marc Vallee Family: Preliminary Coroner’s Report Shows Death Not Caused by “Intervention of Another Party, a Voluntary Act or a Known Disease”

Jean-Marc Vallée’s family has released a statement about the Big Little Lies and Dallas Buyers Club director’s death on Dec. 25 in Quebec. In it, they note that the coroner’s preliminary report, received by the family, doesn’t establish an exact cause but says his “death was not caused by the intervention of another party, a voluntary act, or a known disease.” Further analyses are underway. Vallée’s rep initially told The Hollywood Reporter that he died suddenly over the Christmas weekend of a suspected heart attack in his cabin near Quebec City, Canada. “Our father was a generous man, deeply human and who lived...
Laredo Morning Times

Remembering Jean-Marc Vallée, an Admirer of the Human Spirit

The first time I met Jean-Marc Vallée, he was wearing a black T-shirt and jeans. Silver zippers and studs ran the length of his black leather jacket, and his hair – dark brown, peppered with gray – was combed neatly off his forehead. It was March, 2019. We were both in Careyes, Mexico for Arte Careyes film festival. The Oscar-nominated French-Canadian filmmaker, whose death Sunday at age 58 has shocked the industry, was mentoring directors on the rise.
