That's the single-day record for positive COVID-19 cases in Florida, set Wednesday as the omicron variant continues to batter the state. Despite a small decrease in the death rate — which still stands at 18 a day — the number of cases in Florida is reportedly up by 182% compared to the previous week, according to the Washington Post. An analysis by the paper also revealed Thursday that Florida is currently the second-hardest hit state in the country, behind only New York in the number of new cases reported.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO