Light snow could create tricky driving conditions in Wilsonville

Below-freezing temperatures combined with light dusts of snow in Wilsonville and across much of Oregon may create slick driving conditions this morning and later this week, according to the National Weather Service.

However, as of Monday morning, Matt Baker with the city of Wilsonville's public works department said that no roads in Wilsonville are closed and that the city sanded and de-iced trouble areas in town overnight. The crews are continuing to evaluate conditions, but he said he observed no accidents and noticed that conditions were starting to "slush up."

Wilsonville City Hall remains open and South Metro Area Regional Transit bus routes are running but may be slightly delayed as buses move more slowly and it is not using Stafford Road for its medical shuttle but has identified alternative routes. At least for Monday, the West Linn-Wilsonville School District closed all of its facilities, and the Clackamas Community College Wilsonville Campus and Charbonneau Golf Club also announced closures.

Republic Services also announced that some customers may not receive service today due to road conditions. Republic will try to service households later this week or collect two weeks' worth of materials on the next scheduled service day if that's the case.

According to the NWS, snow and temperatures around 28 degrees are likely Monday night and could create an even icier landscape. Snow is also a likelihood Tuesday and there will be more chances of snowfall the rest of this week as temperatures hover near the freezing threshold. The NWS special weather advisory reminds people that cold temperatures mean a higher likelihood of frostbite and hypothermia. It advises dressing in layers and covering exposed skin. For those who need a place to stay warm, Clackamas County lists both the Wilsonville Public Library and the Wilsonville Community Center as warming centers. The community center is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and the library is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and more limited hours Friday through Sunday.

According to a release on the city's Snow and Ice Control Plan, residential roads are not serviced in the event of snowstorms due to limited staffing and equipment. Property owners are also required to remove ice and snow from their sidewalks adjacent to their property.

For more information on the plan, visit www.ci.wilsonville.or.us/publicworks/page/snow-and-ice-control-plan-maps.

