Presidential Election

Biden Issues Message of Support on Christmas Weekend

By Daniel Molina
floridianpress.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden (D) released a Christmas message over the weekend that was directed to Democrats, championing the accomplishments from the party while also noting that there’s still work to be done. With the Administration’s approval rating taking a hit, and with Democrats across the country fearing a “red wave” in...

floridianpress.com

