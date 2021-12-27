ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Purdue Men's Basketball: Boilers stay at No. 3 in both major polls

Coach Matt Painter writes down last-minute instructions for his team during introductions during the Dec. 20 Incarnate Word game in Mackey Arena.

The Purdue men’s basketball remained at No. 3 in a poll released Monday afternoon.

The Top 5 teams in this week’s Associated Press Poll were the same as last week with Baylor (11-0), Duke (11-2), Purdue (11-1), Gonzaga (10-2) and UCLA (8-1) holding down those spots respectively.

Other Big Ten teams among the AP Top 25 include No. 10 Michigan State (10-2), No. 13 Ohio State (8-2) and No. 24 Wisconsin (9-2). Also receiving votes were Illinois, Michigan, Iowa and Minnesota, but not enough to crack the Top 25.

The Boilers are also No. 3 in the USA Today/Coaches Poll released on Monday. That poll has its Top 5 as Baylor, Duke, Purdue, Gonzaga and UCLA, just like AP. Other Big Ten teams include No. 10 Michigan State, No. 12 Ohio State and No. 23 Wisconsin. Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan and Indiana also received votes.

The NCAA’s NET ranking has its Top 5 as: Baylor, Arizona, LSU, Houston and Gonzaga. Purdue is No. 6.

The Boilermakers, return to action at 5 p.m., Wednesday when they host Nichols State (8-5) in Mackey Arena.

