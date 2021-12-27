Dayton residents: Christmas tree pickup available

Dayton Waste Collection customers: City crews will pick up your discarded Christmas trees beginnning Jan. 3 and continuing through Jan. 14. Ornaments, electrical lighting, tree stands or other items must be removed. Trees will be mulched at the City's Green Landfill on Wagner Ford Road. There is no need to call to arrange for tree pickup; just place the tree in your usual waste collection location.

Dayton residents may also drop off trees (live trees, not artificial) at the Wagner Ford Green Landfill, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Location: 2670 Wagner Ford Rd.

As an alternative, Five Rivers MetroParks is operating recycling programs for live trees and electrical lighting: https://www.metroparks.org/