ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Dayton residents: Christmas tree pickup available

Dayton, Ohio
Dayton, Ohio
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d0TFY_0dWrDMU200

Dayton Waste Collection customers: City crews will pick up your discarded Christmas trees beginnning Jan. 3 and continuing through Jan. 14. Ornaments, electrical lighting, tree stands or other items must be removed. Trees will be mulched at the City's Green Landfill on Wagner Ford Road. There is no need to call to arrange for tree pickup; just place the tree in your usual waste collection location.

Dayton residents may also drop off trees (live trees, not artificial) at the Wagner Ford Green Landfill, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Location: 2670 Wagner Ford Rd.

As an alternative, Five Rivers MetroParks is operating recycling programs for live trees and electrical lighting: https://www.metroparks.org/

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Green, OH
Dayton, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Society
Dayton, OH
Society
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Tree#Dayton Waste Collection#Green Landfill
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Dayton, Ohio

Dayton, Ohio

28
Followers
48
Post
175
Views
ABOUT

Dayton is the sixth-largest city in the state of Ohio and the county seat of Montgomery County. A small part of the city extends into Greene County.The 2019 U.S. census estimate put the city population at 140,407, while Greater Dayton was estimated to be at 803,416 residents. This makes Dayton the fourth-largest metropolitan area in Ohio and 63rd in the United States. Dayton is within Ohio's Miami Valley region, just north of Greater Cincinnati.

Comments / 0

Community Policy