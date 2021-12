If you're a big fan of the TV show 'Yellowstone' only one piece is going to remain in Fort Worth when the series recently filmed there. I'm fully prepared for everyone to judge me for this, but I have not watched a single second of 'Yellowstone'. I know, I know. I think it's the biggest show on television right now and I hear nothing but good things about it. Well, the show recently filmed a prequel series called '1883' that is airing exclusively on Paramount Plus.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO