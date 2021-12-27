‘Neck of the Woods’ – Brooks Curran takes us for a heart-pounding rip around his home state of Vermont

Year after year, Sammy Carlson resets the bar for hard-charging ski films. His intuitive combination of power and fluidity on the mountain sets the Oregon-native apart from the rest of the pack and his latest project, NORTH OF NOW is a direct reflection of the master at play. Filmed by Brody Jones and Danny Leblanc, NORTH OF NOW depicts Carlson, along with Yu Sasaki and Vinzenz Keller, making the most of the border closures due to COVID—exploring deep into British Columbia’s mountains and capitalizing on prime ski conditions. The 11-minute flick goes from zero to 100 real quick as the pro skier finds his way down BC’s best nooks, crannies, pillow lines and steep, open faces. Like the ebbs and flows of life, Carlson uses his creative and powerful style to make the most of every turn, jump, spin and pow slash uniquely his own. We’d like to call NORTH OF NOW Sammy C’s best work but if you ask him, it’s all play.
