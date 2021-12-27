ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No Cooks, But Plenty of Spice in Texans' WR Kitchen

By Cole Thompson
 4 days ago

HOUSTON -- No Brandin Cooks, no problem for the Houston Texans. Who thought that would be the case?

Cooks', Houston's top receiver since joining Houston in 2020, was ruled out of last Sunday's game after testing positive for COVID-19. With the leading target sidelined, the Texans put their trust in veterans Phillip Dorsett, Chris Moore and Chris Conley, along with rookie pass-catchers Nico Collins and Brevin Jordan.

Quarterback Davis Mills made the best of his situation, throwing for over 250 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a 41-29 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. For the first time this season, Houston has won back-to-back games while improving to 4-11 on the year.

"The goal every week is to spread it around and really just get the ball in the hands of open playmakers," Mills said. "I felt like a lot of guys stepped up this week. Really when their numbers were called were in the right spots and were winning on their routes."

During the second quarter, Houston pushed its way downfield to capitalize off a Jonathan Owens interception. A holding penalty against Chargers' Linval Joseph gave the Texans a fresh set of downs.

Mills connected with Dorsett for a gain of 36, moving Houston into midfield. A well-timed ball and an even better had NRG Stadium erupting with applause. Four plays later, he would find Conley in stride for a 41-yard touchdown, taking the 17-12 lead with 27 seconds remaining in the half.

"I was able to see that safety into the boundary kind of flat-footed, rolled down, and Chris was able to run by his guy and I was able to throw it up and gave him a chance," Mills said. "And he made a really good play.”


During the fourth quarter, Mills created some rookie-to-rookie magic. Collins, who nearly had a pair of touchdowns early on the season, was the target in the red zone. A slant inside gave Collins the leverage and time for Mills to throw, leading to a 13-yard score.

Houston extended its lead by nine, and put the pressure on Chargers' quarterback Justin Herbert to lead a comeback. Herbert missed tight end Jared Cook on first down, leading to a game-sealing 41-yard interception touchdown return by cornerback Tavierre Thomas — the bow on top of a late Christmas present to fans.

"One of the things that this team has really needed to do is learn what it means to play a 60-minute football game and win,” Conley said.

Conley tallied 60 yards off three catches. Dorsett hauled in three receptions for 56. Jordan, who continues to see his rep count expand, recorded four catches, including a 3rd-and-6 for a gain of 27 yards, setting up a 1-yard touchdown run from Rex Burkhead.

Losing a key playmaker was the storyline for Houston's offense entering Sunday. Sixty minutes later, the Texans might have found several to build with in 2022.

"I go back to Robert (Prince) and Ben (McDaniels), they do a great job with those guys," Texans coach David Culley said. "And truly, truly the next-man-up mentality was in today, and those guys didn't bat an eye.”

Houston, TX
