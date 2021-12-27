ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Have A Tony New Year With Balsamic Vinegar Of Modena

By PR Newswire
 3 days ago

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In anticipation of New Year's Eve celebrations across the globe, The Consortium of Balsamic Vinegar of Modena ( Aceto Balsamico di Modena) is sharing two easy recipes featuring the European staple that are sure to infuse a bit of flair into any occasion.

Creamy Balsamic Vinegar of Modena Fondue

With origins in 1930s Switzerland, traditional fondue became ubiquitous in the US during the 1950s and 60s. Now a global party fixture, the addition of Balsamic Vinegar of Modena makes an ideal dish for all your New Year's entertaining needs. Featuring a combination of gruyère and Fontina cheeses along with a splash of dry white wine, a generous pour of Balsamic Vinegar of Modena PGI cuts through the rich, fattiness of the mix and adds a balanced punch of bold, acetic flavor. Finished with sweet roasted red peppers and chopped parsley, this Creamy Fondue makes for a crowd-pleasing appetizer that delicately marries European origins with modern Americana.

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 1/2 cups dry white wine
  • 1/4 cup Balsamic Vinegar of Modena PGI*
  • 1 tablespoon of cornstarch
  • 12 ounces gruyère cheese, shredded
  • 6 ounces Fontina cheese, shredded
  • 2 tablespoon roasted red pepper, small diced
  • 1 tablespoon Italian parsley (flat-leaf), rough chopped

DIRECTIONS

  • In a sauce pot, heat the wine and Balsamic Vinegar of Modena PGI until just simmering. Cook for five minutes.
  • Whisk in the corn starch. Cook for one more minute.
  • Reduce the heat to very low and add shredded cheeses. Stir constantly in a back and forth, side to side motion until the cheese has melted. Continue stirring until the mixture is blended well.
  • Fold in roasted red peppers and parsley to finish.

Mary Modena

For those of who go too hard celebrating the night of, January 1st is also a day to honor the best-known recovery drink. This year, try it with a modern, Euro upgrade with a generous pour of "Black Gold of Modena". Though unconventional, the complex, acetic nature of the vinegar balances out the savory, spicy tomato juice and Worcestershire combo most are familiar with, brightening up an otherwise hearty refreshment.

INGREDIENTS

  • 4oz fresh tomato juice
  • 2 oz vodka
  • Dash Balsamic Vinegar of Modena PGI
  • Dash Worcestershire
  • Dash Tobasco
  • Lemon wedge (for garnish)
  • Celery rib (for garnish)

DIRECTIONS

  • Add fresh tomato juice and vodka to a pint glass, sprinkle in a few dashes of Balsamic Vinegar of Modena, Worcestershire, and Tabasco, fill with ice, and stir. Garnish with lemon wedge and celery rib.

About Balsamic Vinegar of ModenaBalsamic Vinegar of Modena is one of the most important Italian agri-food products of the European Union. Dating back to ancient Roman times, the cooking of grape musts was used as a sweetener and condiment. Production of Balsamic became linked with Modena during the 11 th century. Today, specifications require that the production takes place in the provinces of Modena and Reggio Emilia and that the grape musts are from seven specific vines: Lambrusco, Sangiovese, Trebbiano, Albana, Ancellotta, Fortana, and Montuni. The cooked or concentrated grape must is then blended with wine vinegar and ten year-aged vinegar as required by the product specifications.

A minimum maturation period of 60 days in barrels, vats, or casks made from precious woods such as Sessile Oak, Chestnut, Mulberry, or Juniper is necessary. If aging lasts at least 3 years, the product will be labelled as Aged Balsamic Vinegar of Modena. In order for the product to be certified as Balsamic Vinegar of Modena, analytic and organoleptic tests by expert technicians and tasters are performed. The finished product is then packaged into glass, wooden, earthenware or terracotta containers of varying sizes. Since 2009, Balsamic Vinegar of Modena has been recognized as a Protected Geographical Indication of the European Union, an important step in the safeguarding of the original product. An extremely versatile product, Balsamic Vinegar of Modena can bring harmony and balance to the different characteristics of a dish's individual ingredients. Its distinctive characteristics include a clear and brilliant appearance, intense color, a bitter-sweet, balanced flavor, and slightly acetic and delicate aroma, persistent with woody overtones.

The content of this promotion campaign represents the views of the author only and is his/her sole responsibility. The European Commission and the European Research Executive Agency (REA) do not accept any responsibility for any use that may be made of the information it contains.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/have-a-tony-new-year-with-balsamic-vinegar-of-modena-301450956.html

SOURCE Balsamic Vinegar of Modena

IN THIS ARTICLE
