ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Make Mealtime Easy With Simple Ingredients

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

MISSION, Kan., Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) Maintaining healthy habits and managing schedules for the entire family is often easier said than done. When you're strapped for time, look for food and ingredients with versatility that allow you to balance nutrition with flavor.

Plan Ahead by Meal PreppingStart by looking at recipes that highlight ingredients you have on hand. Meal prepping allows you to plan for a week of healthier choices and think creatively about using the same bulk ingredients in multiple ways - stretching your grocery budget while eliminating food waste.

Add Something WholeAdding fruit is a smart wellness strategy, but some options are better for you than others. One example without any added sugar is Sun-Maid Raisins - a whole-fruit, nutrient-dense option with 0 grams of added sugar per 1/4-cup serving. Easily added to savory and sweet dishes and snacks, raisins are reliably delicious.

"Raisins do a lot of favors for your body and help keep a body strong," said Wendy Reinhardt Kapsak, MS, RDN, president and CEO, Produce for Better Health Foundation. "The whole fruit contains fiber, vitamins and minerals, and they aid in digestion, too. Raisins also add flavor and can act as a better-for-you ingredient. Whole fruits like raisins are a fabulous addition to breakfast cereal, yogurt, salads, fancy party trays and trail mixes, and they are a convenient on-the-go snack that travels well."

Swap Recipe IngredientsSubstituting ingredients for more nutrition and less sugar can transform your favorite dishes into healthier versions. Using lean protein in place of a higher fat alternative or switching traditional pasta for zucchini or squash noodles are two popular options for main dishes. You can also make better-for-you baked goods by replacing oil with an equal amount of applesauce in muffins and quick breads or half as much applesauce as oil in a recipe for a cake or cookies.

Practice Smart SnackingChoosing snacks that are nutrient-dense and fulfilling can give your body the energy it needs between meals. As a result, you'll be less tempted to nibble on empty calories or sit down for a meal feeling overly hungry, which makes it harder to practice portion control. Portable snacks like dried fruit and trail mix are good for an on-the-go pick-me-up.

Clean Out the KitchenKids and grownups alike tend to gravitate toward what's simple, tasty and accessible. As you get into routines, use a critical eye to take a look at the choices in your cupboards, pantry and fridge and see where you can make some changes. While an occasional treat is perfectly fine, filling your kitchen with healthy amounts of tasty and nutritious ingredients and snacks makes it easier to form healthier habits that will stick.

Find more inspiration for easy and tasty ways to improve your family's nutrition at sunmaid.com.

Deliciously Good Dried FruitTraditional dried fruits like apricots, dates, figs, prunes and raisins are filled with nutrients and natural goodness.

They are naturally low in sodium and have no saturated fat. Dried fruits also contribute to your daily intake of potassium, which helps maintain healthy blood pressure.

Phytonutrients found in dried fruits help suppress the growth of oral bacteria associated with cavities and gum disease.

Not only do dried fruits help your digestive system by providing soluble and insoluble fiber, they also contain fructans that are considered prebiotics, which are believed to improve gut health.

Naturally fat- and cholesterol-free, a 1-ounce serving of dried fruit contains less than 100 calories.

Eating certain whole fruits, including raisins and other dried fruits, is also associated with a lower risk for Type 2 diabetes.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images

Michael French mfrench@familyfeatures.com 1-888-824-3337 editors.familyfeatures.com

About Family Features Editorial SyndicateA leading source for high-quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at Culinary.net and eLivingToday.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/make-mealtime-easy-with-simple-ingredients-301450912.html

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

The Worst Foods No One Should Eat After 4pm Because They Cause Abdominal Fat, According To Experts

Weekends tend to be a time when people fall off their diets, but if you’re hoping to get a jump start on your New Year’s resolution to eat healthier, you should continue to follow the 80-20 rule which means eating *mostly* health 80% of the time. You might feel like having a cheat meal today, but when choosing your food options for the entire weekend, remember that certain foods will take you farther than others. Simple carbohydrates like white rice, and high-carb, high-fat snack foods like chips and dip, are some of those empty-calorie foods you should avoid–especially in the evening hours when you’re less likely to burn them off due to inactivity. This can lead to the dreaded abdominal fat that plagues so many of us in this country (and is linked to more serious health issues, such as cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes). Here’s what our leading health experts say about choosing your meals and snacks for this afternoon and evening:
NUTRITION
shefinds

4 Foods No One Should Be Buying At The Grocery Store In 2022--Yikes!

It almost feels like it’s impossible to keep track of what foods are safe to eat and what foods aren’t anymore. With the prominence of social media, it seems like there are an endless number of opinions from “health experts” saying there’s a new toxic food on the market that needs to be eliminated from your diet. For this reason, grocery shopping can be incredibly stressful. While there is no single food that should be villainized or eliminated altogether, it’s important to know how certain ingredients may impact your body and adjust your diet accordingly. Here are four foods to consider cutting back on during your next grocery trip.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
FIRST For Women

Sprinkling This Spice on Your Eggs in the Morning Can Curb Cravings All Day Long

There’s a reason eggs are such a popular breakfast food: From scrambled to poached, the protein-packed food pairs well with just about any savory grain or starch (think toast, quinoa, potatoes, or brown rice) and can keep you feeling satisfied for a long time. But if you like to snack between meals, even enjoying a filling breakfast might not be enough to break the habit. But here’s a simple way to stop those cravings: add cayenne pepper to your next plate of eggs!
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bacteria#Vitamin#Nutrition#Calories#Fruit#Food Drink#Sun Maid#Rdn#Better Health Foundation
The Kitchn

3 Store-Bought Frozen Meatballs That Are (Almost) Better than Homemade

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. My mother-in-law is good at many things, but making meatballs is not one of them. Actually, allow me to correct that: She is sometimes good at making meatballs. Her batches are very hit or miss — either perfect or too dense. And that’s why I’m always telling her about great store-bought options. See, there are lots of great options in the freezer section that rival homemade meatballs. (Even if you excel at making them from scratch!) I tried a lot of frozen meatballs this year (what can I say?) and, looking back on 2021, these are the three that still stand out.
FOOD & DRINKS
healththoroughfare.com

5 Of The Best Foods To Eat High In Magnesium

Magnesium plays an important role in the body. It is essential for approximately 300 biochemical reactions and it helps to stabilize blood sugar levels. It is also necessary for the production of energy. Magnesium deficiency is common and it can lead to serious health problems. Magnesium is an essential part of bone health, as nearly half of all magnesium is contained within the bone. In fact, if you don’t get enough dietary magnesium, your body will leach it from your bones to keep blood levels normal. This can lead to osteoporosis or other bone issues. Magnesium deficiency has also been linked to an increased risk of colorectal cancer.
NUTRITION
shefinds

Health Experts Agree: This Is The One Processed Snack You Have To Stop Eating Immediately

Did you know that heart disease is a leading cause of death for most adults in the United States? Lack of activity combined with the traditional American diet puts people at higher risk of things like obesity and diabetes, which are some of the biggest risk factors of heart-related illness and death. Making sure you’re eating a healthy diet is important for reducing your chances of developing heart disease or having a fatal heart attack later on in life. One big contributor to poor health is the presence of ultra-processed foods on the market, especially meat.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
24/7 Wall St.

25 Junk Foods That Are Actually Not So Bad for You

Remember when margarine was healthier than butter? That was before studies revealed how unhealthy synthetic trans fats can be. Nutrition science is constantly changing, and with it, the reputations of formerly vilified foods. 24/7 Tempo reviewed dozens of foods that are often considered unhealthy and found the ones with redeeming qualities, either due to their […]
NUTRITION
POPSUGAR

Up the Protein in Your Oatmeal With These Incredibly Filling Ingredients

Dietitians and fitness trainers encourage their clients to eat a balanced diet, complete with all three macros (protein, carbs, and fat). But getting enough daily protein seems to be a hot topic. As far as breakfast goes, registered dietitian Leslie Langevin, MS, RD, CD, of Whole Health Nutrition recommends getting 13 to 20 grams of protein for that first meal. If you love to dive into a bowl of oatmeal in the morning, check out how much protein that hearty bowl offers you.
WEIGHT LOSS
Knowridge Science Report

Are eggs good for you or not?

The egg is standard breakfast fare, but many people may be wondering whether eggs are healthy. At just 78 calories each, eggs are an efficient, rich source of protein and vitamins. A large egg contains about 6 grams of protein. Eggs also are a good source of other nutrients, including...
NUTRITION
The Independent

How to cook the perfect roast potatoes this Christmas, according to chefs

The classic roast potato is a staple at any Christmas dinner, which means there is a lot of pressure to get them perfect.It was Queen Victoria who first introduced the potato to the Christmas menu, although at the time they were eaten mashed rather than roasted.These days everyone has their own roasties recipe, but what is the perfect roast potato and how do you cook it?According to Nigella Lawson, the perfect roast potato is “sweet and soft inside and a golden-brown carapace of crunch without.”Getting that perfect crunch can seem complicated, but don’t fret. For those unsure about parboiling, struggling...
RECIPES
The Morning Call

From spicy snacks to delicious drinks, these grocery trends are heading our way in 2022

From spicy snacks to watermelon drinks, our supermarkets are sure to have some tasty trends headed our way in 2022. We have the shopping predictions from three chains that operate in the Lehigh Valley: Weis Markets, Whole Foods and Giant. We also asked about supply chain issues that continue to affect our area. Here’s what they had to say: Healthy new year Dennis Curtin, spokesman for Weis, ...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
FIRST For Women

This 4-Ingredient Apple Crumble Is the Perfect Easy Dessert for One

As someone with a very active sweet tooth, I always need to end the night with a dessert. Sometimes a simple scoop of ice cream will do, but occasionally I crave something a little more elaborate. Still, I don’t want to go to a lot of effort or dirty a bunch of dishes when it’s only me who’ll be eating it. So when I found this simple microwavable apple crumble recipe, I was excited to try it out — and I’m pleased to report it’s now in regular rotation on my dessert roster!
RECIPES
MyTexasDaily

A Sweet, Simple Way to Make Your Holiday Healthier

(Family Features) With holiday menus in full swing, many Americans aim to add healthier dishes and ingredients to their seasonal tables but are hesitant to compromise on tried-and-true favorites. Whether you’re looking to reduce the fat or added sugar content of a recipe or add more plants to your table, raisins are a healthy, natural option for topping or adding to your favorite dishes.
RECIPES
lowcarbsosimple.com

Easy 3-Ingredient Sweet Keto Mustard

To prevent holiday stress with all the preparations, it’s okay to make shortcuts — as long as they are sound and sensible. Sweet keto mustard is the perfect condiment for your holiday celebrations. My personal favorite way to use this keto sauce is naturally with Christmas ham. In Finland, we love to veil the Christmas ham with a thick layer of mustard. Read on to find out how to make the perfect holiday condiment with only 3 ingredients and a little effort.
RECIPES
Mashed

This Startup Is Using A Surprising Ingredient To Make Vegan Eggs

Eggs are a pretty common grocery item. Whether they're hard-boiled or used in baked goods, eggs are a versatile and popular ingredient in many dishes, across a wide variety of diets. Since eggs are high in protein, low in carbs, and fairly easy to prepare, they are a staple in many people's kitchens. However, there is at least one diet where eggs are off-limits: the vegan diet – but that may be changing. According to Veg News, Perfeggt, a food technology company based in Germany, has announced it will be launching a new, completely plant-based egg substitute.
FOOD & DRINKS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
79K+
Post
341K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy