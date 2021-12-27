ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pop Up Some Winter Fun

By PR Newswire
MISSION, Kan., Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) The winter months provide many occasions to celebrate, and no celebration is complete without tasty treats. A perfect partner for a broad variety of flavors, popcorn is a versatile pantry staple that can be served plain or as a better-for-you addition to seasonal snacks.

With no artificial additives or preservatives, light and airy popcorn is naturally low in fat and calories, non-GMO and gluten free, making it a sensible option to satisfy cravings for something savory, sweet and just about every flavor in-between. Plus, whole-grain popcorn has energy-producing carbohydrates and fiber, which can help keep you satisfied longer.

As a way to honor one of America's oldest and most beloved snack foods, National Popcorn Day on Jan. 19 is a perfect opportunity to pop up a bowl to enjoy with loved ones or create whole-grain culinary masterpieces like fragrant and flavorful Jamaican Jerk Popcorn, which features hot pepper, spices and jerk butter to help you warm up from the inside out. Or consider another tasty snack option like Furikake Popcorn, a lighter recipe exploding with the flavors of sesame, nori and a Japanese spice blend.

You can combine favorite flavors for movie night with Cheesy Pepperoni Pizza Popcorn, which is perfect for settling in on a snowy winter's eve, and an option like Rocky Road Popcorn Clusters, featuring chocolate, marshmallows and nuts, are perfect for sharing with loved ones after an evening meal.

Find more fun, fluffy and flavorful recipes to celebrate everything winter has to offer at Popcorn.org.

Furikake PopcornYield: 2-3 servings

Furikake Seasoning: 1 nori sheet, broken into pieces1 tablespoon toasted sesame seeds, divided1/2 teaspoon salt1/2 teaspoon granulated sugar

6 cups popped popcorn2 tablespoons butter, melted

To make furikake seasoning: In spice grinder or using mortar and pestle, grind nori with 1/2 tablespoon sesame seeds until finely ground. Transfer to small bowl; stir in remaining sesame seeds, salt and sugar.

In large bowl, toss popcorn with butter and furikake seasoning until evenly coated.

Tips: Use store-bought furikake seasoning and season to taste.

To toast sesame seeds: In small dry skillet over medium heat, cook sesame seeds 2-3 minutes, or until lightly golden and fragrant. Let cool completely before using.

Jamaican Jerk PopcornYield: 4-6 servings

1/4 cup butter1 tablespoon minced, seeded scotch bonnet chili pepper1 teaspoon grated lime zest1/2 teaspoon chili powder1/2 teaspoon dried thyme1/2 teaspoon ground allspice1/2 teaspoon pepper1/4 teaspoon ground ginger1/8 teaspoon garlic powder1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon1/8 teaspoon ground cloves1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg1/8 teaspoon onion powder1/4 teaspoon salt8 cups popped popcorn

In small saucepan, combine butter, chili pepper, lime zest, chili powder, thyme, allspice, pepper, ginger, garlic powder, cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg, onion powder and salt. Cook over low heat 3-5 minutes, or until butter melts and mixture is fragrant.

In large bowl, toss popcorn with spice mixture until evenly coated.

Tip: Omit scotch bonnet pepper and substitute 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper, if preferred.

Cheesy Pepperoni Pizza PopcornYield: 6-8 servings (1 cup each)

1/4 cup nonfat Parmesan cheese2 teaspoons garlic powder1/4 teaspoon dried oregano1/4 teaspoon dried marjoram leaves1/4 teaspoon dried basil leaves1/8 teaspoon dried sage black pepper, to taste12 cups air-popped popcorn3/4 cup turkey pepperoni, cut into bite-size bits olive oil cooking spray

In small bowl, combine Parmesan cheese, garlic powder, oregano, marjoram, basil, sage and pepper; mix well.

In large bowl, combine popcorn and turkey pepperoni; spray lightly with olive oil cooking spray.

Sprinkle popcorn and pepperoni with cheese mixture; toss to coat evenly.

Rocky Road Popcorn ClustersYield: 3 dozen

1 bag (6 ounces) semi-sweet chocolate chips1 teaspoon vegetable oil4 cups popped popcorn1 1/2 cups miniature marshmallows3/4 cup chopped walnuts

In small microwave-safe bowl, heat chocolate chips in microwave on high 1 minute, until melted. Stir in vegetable oil.

In large bowl, add popcorn, marshmallows and walnuts. Pour melted chocolate over mixture, tossing to coat.

Drop mixture by tablespoonful onto wax paper-lined jellyroll pan.

Refrigerate until firm, about 2 hours, or overnight.

Michael French mfrench@familyfeatures.com 1-888-824-3337 editors.familyfeatures.com

About Family Features Editorial SyndicateA leading source for high-quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at Culinary.net and eLivingToday.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pop-up-some-winter-fun-301450914.html

Comments / 0

