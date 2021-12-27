ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. regulators step up probe into Hyundai-Kia engine failures and fires

CBS Miami

New Federal Regulations Will Require New Cars To Be Equipped With Hot Car Alert System

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New federal regulations will require all new cars to be equipped with an alert system aimed at preventing hot car deaths. The advocacy group Kids and Cars said on average 39 children die in hot cars each year. The new provision in the infrastructure law requires automakers to install back-seat alert systems in all new vehicles. General Motors already has one in most models. Shad Balch with Chevrolet says the “rear-seat reminder is activated just by opening the door.” “So, the back door opens and the car assumes you’re putting something back there,” Balch explained. The reminder kicks in at the end of...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Engineering Analysis#Regulators#Vehicles#Hyundai Kia#Ap
MotorBiscuit

161 Hyundai Kia Engine Fires: NHTSA Gets Serious With Investigations

For the last six years, there have been spontaneous fires occurring with Hyundai and Kia vehicles, some of which had already been recalled. To this point, US safety regulators have been monitoring the Hyundai and Kia fire complaints. It has received 161 complaints so far. Now, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is stepping up its examinations by conducting an engineering analysis investigation.
CARS
SlashGear

Hyundai leaving combustion engines as it moves towards EVs

Automotive manufacturers worldwide are beginning a transition that will see the end of combustion-engine vehicles and the dawn of the pure electric vehicle era. As part of that transition for Korean automotive manufacturer Hyundai, it has confirmed that it will end the development of any new combustion engines. By ending the development of combustion engines, the company will accelerate its move towards being an EV-only manufacturer.
ECONOMY
NewsBreak
Cars
Ubergizmo

Hyundai Is Reportedly Stopping Work On Its Combustion Engines

Right now, many traditional carmakers are making the shift towards going full electric. However, many are still developing and producing gas-powered vehicles, but if a report from the Korea Economic Daily is to be believed, Hyundai is actually making a rather drastic shift by going all-in on electric cars. The...
ECONOMY
Fudzilla

Hyundai gives up on internal combustion

For 40 years the Korean automaker has been developing internal combustion engines to use in its vehicle lineup, but it now sees no future for the technology. According to the Korea Economic Daily Hyundai's new R&D chief Park Chung-kook confirmed in an email to employees that they are shutting down new engine development:
CARS
torquenews.com

Kia + Hyundai may take second place in U.S. plug-in vehicle sales in 2022

Kia and Hyundai have done something extraordinary in the European market recently. November 2021 was the worst sales month on record in Europe. Yet, Hyundai and Kia managed significant sales increases while almost every other manufacturer saw significant sales declines due to the ongoing global semiconductor supply issues. According to...
CARS
95.5 FM WIFC

U.S. regulator advancing probe into Amazon’s cloud unit – Bloomberg News

(Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is advancing an antitrust probe into Amazon.com Inc’s cloud computing business, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. FTC officials have contacted companies in the past few months to gather information about competition issues related to...
BUSINESS
Carscoops

Hyundai Group Shuts Down Its Engine Development Center As It Focuses On Electrification

Hyundai’s R&D headquarters in Namyang that has 12,000 personnel recently went through a significant reorganization as the automaker prepares for the next stage of the electric era. As reported by Business Korea, the changes include shutting down the engine development center, signaling the end of new ICE units for production vehicles.
ECONOMY
CarBuzz.com

Hyundai Cooking Up Hotter EV6

The Kia EV6 is already a rather impressive machine. Its recently released official EPA ratings are just as impressive as the world record it set a little over a month ago, proving that the car is certainly as good as Kia always said it would be. Excellent range is great for those with a practical side, but what about those who prefer things a little more exciting? Well, we recently asked Kia execs just that, and although we didn't get a resounding "Yes!" to the proposal of a faster EV6, we didn't get an emphatic "Never" either. Now, new images from The Korean Car Blog have shown a strange prototype, and we think it could be a hotter version of the exceptional EV.
CARS

