U.S. regulators step up probe into Hyundai-Kia engine failures and fires

The Kia EV6 is already a rather impressive machine. Its recently released official EPA ratings are just as impressive as the world record it set a little over a month ago, proving that the car is certainly as good as Kia always said it would be. Excellent range is great for those with a practical side, but what about those who prefer things a little more exciting? Well, we recently asked Kia execs just that, and although we didn't get a resounding "Yes!" to the proposal of a faster EV6, we didn't get an emphatic "Never" either. Now, new images from The Korean Car Blog have shown a strange prototype, and we think it could be a hotter version of the exceptional EV.

CARS ・ 9 DAYS AGO