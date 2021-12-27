ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Greifenberg Digital Limited Launches Credit AI, An Innovative AI/Big Data Suite Of Corporate Bond Analytics Focused On The Chinese Market

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

HONG KONG and NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greifenberg Digital, a member of the IMTE Group, today launched Credit AI, a groundbreaking suite of risk analytics for corporate bonds with an initial coverage universe of nearly 30,000 Chinese local-currency corporate bonds. The analytics are delivered via Internet on an interactive website.

"We've done comprehensive back testing, including rigorous out-of-sample tests," said Uwe Parpart, Greifenberg's managing partner. "Our system has provable predictive value for China's corporate bond market. And it performed particularly well in forecasting distress in China's property bond sector."

"The volatility in China's high yield bond market during the past year underscores the need for better navigational tools," Parpart added. "We set out to create the state of the art in credit risk management for China and, eventually, many other corporate bond markets."

The new system includes an innovative financial scoring model, a machine-learning algorithm that detects default risk in corporate financial reporting, an Artificial Intelligence model to assess the probability of misstatements in corporate balance sheets and income statements, and a Contingent Claims Analysis model that derives default risk from real-time equity and option market data.

In addition, Greifenberg uses Natural Language Processing, a form of Artificial Intelligence analysis of news and social media to gauge changes in sentiment about corporate bond issuers. The NLP system presently covers the whole spectrum of Chinese-language public sources, and will be available to website users by January 1.

Greifenberg also offers matrix pricing of infrequently-traded bonds. This methodology allows investors to identify profit opportunities in the less liquid part of the Chinese corporate bond universe. Greifenberg's proprietary matrix pricing model identifies reference bonds from the liquid universe and estimates the fair value of illiquid bonds by comparing the risk characteristics of illiquid bonds to the characteristics of comparable liquid instruments. The matrix pricing system provides a reference point for relative value for a large part of China's onshore bond universe.

In addition, Credit AI provides a portfolio management system that calculates Value at Risk and expected loss from default for corporate bond portfolios. The portfolio module translates the risk measurements of each bond into a default probability and uses the correlation of bond performance to calculate risk at the portfolio level.

"The whole of our analytic suite is greater than the sum of the parts," said Parpart explained. "We have introduced some true innovations, especially in the application of machine learning to credit analysis and in Natural Language Processing. But what makes the system so robust is the combination of diagnostic tools. We process the entire spectrum of market signals, from balance sheet anomalies to equity market volatility to social media commentary, and extract risk and relative value signals that portfolio managers can use in a timely fashion."

The Greifenberg website is now available to institutional investors. Along with the inauguration of the analytics website, Greifenberg released a White Paper detailing the performance of the analytics suite during the Chinese property bond crisis of August- October 2021. "To a great extent, the shakeout in China's corporate bond market was predictable. We examine in this White Paper the case histories of defaults in the Chinese corporate bond market that prompted the distress in property and other credit. In most cases, default events were forecast accurately by Greifenberg's combination of credit valuation tools," the White Paper states.

Greifenberg's team includes Uwe Parpart, former head of research at Reorient Group and of Asia strategy at Bank of America ( Hong Kong); David Goldman, former head of fixed income research at Bank of America and developer of widely-used quantitative credit models; Jerry Lucas, former chief interest-rate strategist at Bank of America and Deutsche Bank; and Michael Peng, who has built credit models for J.P. Morgan, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, and Boston Consulting Group.

About Greifenberg Digital Limited ("Greifenberg")

Greifenberg is a Canadian company engaged in the business of the credit research on China's fixed income market. Greifenberg has developed an innovative AI/Big Data suite of corporate bond analytics focused on the Chinese market. For more information, please visit www.greifenbergcapital.com.

About Integrated Media Technology Limited ("IMTE")

IMTE is an Australian company engaged in the business of the manufacture and sale of nano coated plates for filters, the manufacturing and sale of electronic glass and financial research. For more information, please visit www.imtechltd.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements." All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements."These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website ( http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greifenberg-digital-limited-launches-credit-ai-an-innovative-aibig-data-suite-of-corporate-bond-analytics-focused-on-the-chinese-market-301450949.html

SOURCE Integrated Media Technology Limited

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Announces The Separate Trading Of Its Class A Ordinary Shares And Warrants, Commencing December 31, 2021

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (Nasdaq: BCSA, the "Company") announced today that, commencing on December 31, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering may elect to separately trade shares of the Company's Class A ordinary shares and warrants included in the units. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. The shares of Class A ordinary shares and warrants that are separated will trade on the Nasdaq Global Market (the "Nasdaq") under the symbols "BCSA" and "BCSAW," respectively. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol "BCSAU". Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into shares of Class A ordinary shares and warrants.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Fang Announces Results Of 2021 Annual General Meeting

BEIJING, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fang Holdings Limited (SFUN) - Get Fang Holdings Ltd. Report ("Fang" or the "Company"), a leading real estate Internet portal in China, today announced that it held its 2021 annual general meeting of shareholders on December 31, 2021. At the meeting, the shareholders resolved by ordinary resolution to ratify the appointment of MaloneBailey, LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm of the Company for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corporate Bonds#Big Data#Bond Markets#Chinese#The Imte Group#Artificial Intelligence#Nlp#Estima
TheStreet

China Capecitabine Markets Analysis & Forecasts, 2016-2020 & 2021-2025

DUBLIN, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Investigation Report on China's Capecitabine Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Capecitabine is a pyrimidine analog (pentoxycarbonyl-deoxy-cytosine nucleoside) that has anti-tumor activity to inhibit a variety of solid tumors, including breast and colon cancer. Capecitabine was developed by Roche. Its product, XELODA was approved to enter the Chinese market in 2001. By 2020, there are several manufacturers in the Capecitabine market in China.According to the market research, the sales of Capecitabine in the Chinese market increased year by year from 2016 to 2019. Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the hospital's overall diagnosis and treatment services, sales in 2020 decreased to CNY 914 million, a year-on-year decrease of 9.31%. The CAGR of Capecitabine sales in the Chinese market from 2016 to 2020 is 1.21%.The analyst expects that with the easing of the COVID-19 pandemic, the sales of Capecitabine in the Chinese market will have a restorative growth in 2021-2025. In 2020, the number of COVID-19 breast cancers worldwide reached 2.26 million, and the number of colon cancers reached 1.93 million, both of which were on the rise.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Titan Medical Announces Receipt Of Nasdaq Notification Regarding Minimum Bid Price Deficiency

Titan Medical Inc. (Nasdaq: TMDI; TSX: TMD), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of an innovative single access robotic-assisted surgery system, today received notification from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC Listing Qualifications Department that it was not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Nasdaq Rule 5550(a)(2) since the closing bid price for the company's common shares listed on Nasdaq was below US$1.00 for 30 consecutive business days. Nasdaq Rule 5550(a)(2) requires the shares to maintain a minimum bid price of US$1.00 per share, and Nasdaq Rule 5810(c)(3)(A) provides that failure to meet such a requirement exists when the bid price of the shares is below US$1.00 for a period of 30 consecutive business days.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Huize Establishes ESG Committee To Enhance Sustainable Development

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huize Holding Limited, ("Huize", the "Company" or "we") (NASDAQ: HUIZ), a leading digital insurance product and service platform for new generation consumers in China, today announced that its Board of Directors ("the Board") has approved the establishment of an Environmental, Social and Governance Committee ("ESG Committee") aimed at enhancing the Company's ESG performance and disclosure and its sustainable development.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Landmark International Innovation And Entrepreneurship Competition Concludes In China's Chongqing With Top Prize Worth 100 Mln Yuan

CHONGQING, China, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chongqing Liangjiang Collaborative Innovation Zone Mingyue Lake International Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition concluded Thursday in Chongqing Liangjiang New Area. Contestants across the country leveraged their ideas and proposals to win industrial support totaling 300 million yuan and start-up fund worth 500 million yuan.
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
Country
China
TheStreet

China Yuchai Launches China's First Operating Hydrogen Engine For Commercial Vehicles

SINGAPORE, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- China Yuchai International Limited (CYD) - Get China Yuchai International Limited Report ("China Yuchai" or the "Company") a leading manufacturer and distributor of engines for on- and off-road applications in China through its main operating subsidiary, Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Company Limited ("GYMCL"), announced today that the Company's YCK05 hydrogen-powered engine achieved stable ignition and operation in a recent demonstration at the Beijing Institute of Technology. The YCK05 engine is the first operating hydrogen engine for China's commercial vehicle market, the world's largest commercial vehicle market.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

China Express Delivery Market Report 2021: Market Was Valued At CNY879.5 Billion - Forecast To 2025

DUBLIN, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Investigation Report on China's Express Delivery Industry 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. According to the analysis, the rapid rise of e-commerce in China in recent years and the surge in market demand have led to rapid growth in the express delivery industry. The volume of China's express delivery business has increased from 31.3 billion in 2016 to 83.4 billion in 2020. In 2020, the revenue of China's express delivery industry has reached CNY879.5 billion.According to the analysis, the efficiency and functions of express delivery services are better than ordinary postal services in China, but the charges are also significantly higher than ordinary postal services. There are three types of courier services: intra-city courier, domestic inter-city courier, and international courier.In 2020, China's online retail sales value reached CNY11,760.1 billion, with a year-on-year increase of 10.9%. Among them, the online retail sales value of physical goods was CNY975.9 billion, with an increase of 14.8%, accounting for 24.9% of the total retail sales of consumer goods; among the online retail sales of physical goods, food, clothing, and consumer goods increased by 30.6% and 5.8% and 16.2% respectively.The Chinese government has issued a series of policies to support the development of the express delivery industry, and some local governments have also issued policies to support the development of the express delivery industry in the region. However, the development of China's express delivery industry also has some risks and challenges, such as rising rents and labor costs leading to an increase in overall costs. And some government policies may also have an adverse effect on China's express delivery industry.Due to the extensive development of China's express delivery industry, severe homogeneity competition, the continued decline in profit margins, and capital needs of large infrastructure, many private express companies that have difficulty in obtaining bank loans have chosen to be listed to raise funds to increase their competitive advantage in the market. By 2020, the market structure of China's express delivery industry has not undergone major changes.
RETAIL
TheStreet

Dada Group's Impressive 2021 Year In Review

SHANGHAI, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dada Group (Nasdaq: DADA), China's leading local on-demand delivery and retail platform, along with its valued partners, has empowered both online and offline merchants to shift to omnichannel in 2021 as they navigated the challenges posed by new strains of coronavirus. The Company has been spearheading a slew of initiatives which have expedited the digital transformation of brick-and-mortar stores, enhanced its fulfillments capability, unlocked the power of unmanned delivery and strengthened its ESG measures.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Victory Square Technologies Announces Completion Of Special Common Share Dividend Of Its Interest In Portfolio Company Fantasy 360 Technologies Inc.

Victory Square Dividends out approximately 4,500,000 common shares in Fantasy 360 Technologies Inc. (" Immersive") to its shareholders. The Dividend represents the second tranche of Immersive shares to be dividended pursuant to Victory Square's news release dated August 12, 2021. Victory Square shareholders of record as of the close of...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

GenFleet Therapeutics Raises $75 Million In Series C Financing Led By Huagai Capital, To Advance Innovative Pipeline Highlighting Cutting-edge Therapies

SHANGHAI, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GenFleet Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a focus in cutting-edge therapies in oncology and immunology, today announced the completion of $75 million (~500 million RMB) series C financing. This round of financing is led by Huagai Capital, with participation by new investors including Suxin Venture Capital, Cherami Investment Group, ABC International, DYEE Capital, Qiaojing Eastern Investment, Baidu Venture, and Wenzhou Capital. Existing investors including Lake Bleu Capital, Panlin Capital, Shanjin Asset, CDH Venture and Growth Capital, HM Capital also participated. Start Point Advisors act as the sole financial advisor.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

High Investor Interest In Fibank Bonds

SOFIA, Bulgaria, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In one of the most challenging years for Bulgarian economy, Fibank successfully effected a private placement of the first tranche of its one-year program for the issuance of perpetual, non-cumulative, unsecured, deeply subordinated, freely transferable, non-convertible bonds that meet the requirements for additional tier one capital under Art. 52 of Regulation (EU) No 575/2013, the total amount of the program being up to EUR 100 million.
MARKETS
TheStreet

MasTec Senior Management To Present At The Goldman Sachs And Citibank Virtual Investor Conferences

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) - Get MasTec, Inc. Report today announced that its senior management will be presenting at the Goldman Sachs Energy and Clean Technology Virtual Conference on Wednesday, January 5 th at approximately 3:40 p.m. ET. The Goldman presentation will be a panel discussion with CEO Jose Mas and Goldman analysts addressing the outlook for Green Capital Spending. Additionally, company management will participate in an analyst "Fireside Chat" at the Citibank Apps Economy Virtual Conference on Thursday, January 6 th at approximately 3:00 p.m. ET. Virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional investors and MasTec's senior management are also being arranged as a part of the conferences.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

SmartKem, Inc. Announces DTC Eligibility Of Its Common Stock

MANCHESTER, England, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartKem, Inc. (OTCQB: SMTK), a company seeking to reshape the world of electronics with a revolutionary semiconductor platform that enables a new generation of displays, sensors and logic, announced today that it has received confirmation from the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") that its shares of common stock are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through DTC in the United States.
BUSINESS
Kiplinger

The Pros’ Picks: 22 Top Stocks to Invest In for 2022

Wall Street’s analyst community is broadly optimistic about the market’s prospects for the year ahead – but they’re torn about where exactly those gains will come from. In other words, 2022’s top stocks to invest in could come from numerous corners of the market. Just...
STOCKS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
79K+
Post
341K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy