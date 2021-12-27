ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

DEADLINE TOMORROW: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders Of Camber Energy, Inc. Of A Class Action Lawsuit And A Lead Plaintiff Deadline Of December 28, 2021 - CEI

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To:All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Camber Energy, Inc. ("Camber") (CEI) - Get Camber Energy, Inc. Report between February 18, 2021 and October 4, 2021. You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas. To get more information go to:

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Camber Energy, Inc. NEWS - CEI NEWS

CASE DETAILS: According to the filed complaint: (i) Camber overstated the financial and business prospects of Viking as well as the combined company post merger; (ii) Camber failed to apprise investors of, and/or downplayed, the fact that its acquisition of a controlling interest in Viking would exacerbate the Company's delinquent financial statements and listing obligations with the NYSE; (iii) an institutional investor was diluting Camber's shares at a significant rate following the Company's July 12, 2021 update regarding the number of its shares of common stock issued and outstanding; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO SHAREHOLDERS: If you suffered a loss in Camber, you only have until TOMORROW to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Camber securities between February 18, 2021 and October 4, 2021, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees.

PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: Complete this brief submission form https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/camber-energy-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=4 or call 212-363-7500 to discuss the case with Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Levi & Korsinsky have a proven track record of winning cases worth hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders over a 20-year period. We represent and fight for shareholders who have been wronged by corporations.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington, D.C. The Firm's Founding Partners, Joseph Levi and Eduard Korsinsky, have been representing shareholders and institutional clients for almost 20 years and have achieved remarkable results for clients in the U.S. and internationally. The firm, with more than 70 employees, is committed to fostering, cultivating and preserving a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion for employees and those that we represent. Our attorneys have extensive expertise representing investors in securities litigation with a track record of recovering hundreds of millions of dollars in cases. Levi & Korsinsky was ranked in Institutional Shareholder Services' ("ISS") SCAS Top 50 Report for 7 years in a row as a top securities litigation firm in the United States. The SCAS Top 50 Report identifies the top plaintiffs' securities law firms in the country, and year after year, ISS has recognized Levi & Korsinsky as a leading firm in the area of securities class action litigation.

CONTACT:Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Joseph E. Levi, Esq. Ed Korsinsky, Esq.55 Broadway, 10th Floor New York, NY 10006 jlevi@levikorsinsky.comTel: (212) 363-7500Fax: (212) 363-7171 www.zlk.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/deadline-tomorrow-levi--korsinsky-llp-reminds-shareholders-of-camber-energy-inc-of-a-class-action-lawsuit-and-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-december-28-2021--cei-301450947.html

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors Of Class Action Against Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD)

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP reminds investors that a class action was filed on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) pursuant to the Company's July initial public offering ("IPO"). The complaint alleges violations of the Securities Act of 1933. Robinhood is a financial services company known for pioneering commission-free trades of stocks, exchange-traded funds ("ETFs") and cryptocurrencies via a mobile app.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Action On Behalf Of Shareholders Of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. F/k/a Marathon Patent Group, Inc. - MARA

CEDARHURST, N.Y., Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The securities litigation law firm of Kuznicki Law PLLC issues this alert to shareholders of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. f/k/a Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NasdaqCM: MARA), if they purchased the Company's shares between October 13, 2020 and November 15, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Shareholders have until February 15, 2022to file lead plaintiff applications in the securities class action lawsuit.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

ALERT: Revance Therapeutics, Inc. Investors With Significant Losses Have Opportunity To Lead Class Action Lawsuit - RVNC

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (RVNC) - Get Revance Therapeutics, Inc. Report securities between November 25, 2019 and October 11, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until February 8, 2022, to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in Aramic LLC v. Revance Therapeutics, Inc., No. 21-cv-09585 (N.D. Cal.). Commenced on December 10, 2021 and assigned to Judge Edward J. Davila, the Revance Therapeutics class action lawsuit charges Revance Therapeutics along with certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

DESKTOP METAL, INC. (NYSE: DM) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors Of The Deadline To File A Lead Plaintiff Motion In A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Regarding Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DM)

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds Investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired securities of Desktop Metal, Inc. ("Desktop" or the "Company") (DM) - Get Desktop Metal, Inc. Class A Report between March 15, 2021 and November 15, 2021, inclusive(the "Class Period"). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
TheStreet

DOCUSIGN, INC. (NASDAQ: DOCU) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors Of The Deadline To File A Lead Plaintiff Motion In A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Regarding DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU)

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds Investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired securities of DocuSign, Inc. ("DocuSign" or the "Company") (DOCU) - Get DocuSign, Inc. Report between March 27, 2020 and December 2, 2021, inclusive(the "Class Period"). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

IQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors Of The Deadline To File A Lead Plaintiff Motion In A Securities Class Action Lawsuit IQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ)

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") of iQIYI, Inc. ("iQIYI" or "Company") (IQ) - Get iQIYI Inc. Report between March 22, 2021 and March 29, 2021 , inclusive(the "Class Period"). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
LAW
TheStreet

Victory Square Technologies Announces Completion Of Special Common Share Dividend Of Its Interest In Portfolio Company Fantasy 360 Technologies Inc.

Victory Square Dividends out approximately 4,500,000 common shares in Fantasy 360 Technologies Inc. (" Immersive") to its shareholders. The Dividend represents the second tranche of Immersive shares to be dividended pursuant to Victory Square's news release dated August 12, 2021. Victory Square shareholders of record as of the close of...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

CHEGG, INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP Announces That A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Chegg, Inc.in The United States District Court For The Northern District Of California

NEW YORK, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Chegg, Inc. ("Chegg" or the "Company") (CHGG) - Get Chegg, Inc. Report common stock between May 5, 2020 and November 1, 2021,inclusive (the "Class Period").
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Class Action Lawsuit#Plaintiffs#Llp#Cei#Levi Korsinsky#Camber Energy#District Court#Company#Camber
TheStreet

Tarena International, Inc. Announces Share Repurchase Program

BEIJING, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tarena International, Inc. (TEDU) - Get Tarena International Inc. Report ("Tarena" or the "Company"), a leading provider of adult professional education and childhood & adolescent quality education services in China, today announced that its board of directors ("the Board") has authorized a share repurchase program under which the Company may purchase up to US$2.5 million of its shares over the next six months (the "Share Repurchase Program").
BUSINESS
TheStreet

SmartKem, Inc. Announces DTC Eligibility Of Its Common Stock

MANCHESTER, England, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartKem, Inc. (OTCQB: SMTK), a company seeking to reshape the world of electronics with a revolutionary semiconductor platform that enables a new generation of displays, sensors and logic, announced today that it has received confirmation from the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") that its shares of common stock are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through DTC in the United States.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

MasTec Senior Management To Present At The Goldman Sachs And Citibank Virtual Investor Conferences

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) - Get MasTec, Inc. Report today announced that its senior management will be presenting at the Goldman Sachs Energy and Clean Technology Virtual Conference on Wednesday, January 5 th at approximately 3:40 p.m. ET. The Goldman presentation will be a panel discussion with CEO Jose Mas and Goldman analysts addressing the outlook for Green Capital Spending. Additionally, company management will participate in an analyst "Fireside Chat" at the Citibank Apps Economy Virtual Conference on Thursday, January 6 th at approximately 3:00 p.m. ET. Virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional investors and MasTec's senior management are also being arranged as a part of the conferences.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. And Core Scientific Holding Co. Announce Effectiveness Of Registration Statement And January 19, 2022 Special Meeting To Approve Business Combination

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: XPDI, XPDIU, XPDIW) ("XPDI"), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, and Core Scientific Holding Co. ("Core Scientific"), a leader in customizable infrastructure and software solutions to large scale customers for blockchain hosting and digital asset mining, today announced that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") has declared effective XPDI's registration statement on Form S-4 (File No. 333-258720) relating to the previously announced proposed business combination of XPDI and Core Scientific (the "Business Combination").
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors Of Looming Deadline In The Class Action Lawsuit Against Faraday Future Intelligent Electric, Inc. F/k/a Property Acquisition Corp. (FFIE)

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") reminds investors of the upcoming February 22, 2022deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. ("Faraday" or the "Company") (FFIE) f/k/a Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. ("PSAC") securities between January 28, 2021 and November 15, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").
BUSINESS
The Press

SHARHEOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Zillow Group, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - Z; ZG

NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Zillow Group, Inc. ("Zillow" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: Z; ZG) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Washington, Seattle Division, and docketed under 21-cv-01567, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Zillow securities between February 10, 2021 and November 2, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Plaintiff pursues claims against the Defendants under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act").
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Deadline Reminder: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors Of Looming Deadline In The Class Action Lawsuit Against Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. F/k/a Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (MARA)

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming February 15, 2022deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. f/k/a Marathon Patent Group, Inc. ("Marathon" or the "Company") (MARA) - Get Marathon Digital Holdings Inc Report securities between October 13, 2020 and November 15, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
TheStreet

CEI DEADLINE TODAY: ROSEN, RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Camber Energy, Inc. Investors To Secure Counsel Before Important December 28 Deadline In Securities Class Action - CEI

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: CEI) between February 18, 2021 and October 4, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important December 28, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline. SO WHAT: If you purchased Camber securities...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU) Investors Of Class Action And Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 22, 2022

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising-- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against DocuSign, Inc. ("DocuSign" or the "Company") (DOCU) - Get DocuSign, Inc. Report on behalf of purchasers of DocuSign securities between March 27, 2020 and December 2, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/docu.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: Final Deadline Reminder For Camber Energy, Inc. Investors (CEI)

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Camber Energy, Inc. ("Camber") ( NYSE: CEI). The action charges Camber with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations about the company's business, operations and prospects. As a result of Camber's materially misleading statements, investors have suffered significant losses.
BUSINESS
investing.com

DEADLINE: Robinhood Markets, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit – HOOD

The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to Robinhood’s July 2021 initial public offering (“IPO”) have until February 15, 2022 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in Golubowski v. Robinhood Markets , Inc., No. 21-cv-09767 (N.D. Cal.). Commenced on December 17, 2021, the Robinhood class action lawsuit charges Robinhood, certain of its top executives and directors, as well as the underwriters of Robinhood’s IPO with violations of the Securities Act of 1933.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds PSFE, BFT Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed On Their Behalf

RADNOR, Pa., Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Paysafe Limited ("Paysafe") (NYSE: PSFE) f/k/a Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II ("FTAC") (NYSE: BFT). The action charges Paysafe with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating to the company's business, operations, and prospects. As a result of Paysafe's materially misleading statements to the public, Paysafe investors have suffered significant losses.
LAW
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
79K+
Post
341K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy