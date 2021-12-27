ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

'West Side Story' Bombs at the Box Office; What That Means for Theaters

By Daniel Kline
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

When a movie lacks a superhero or, at the very least, a well-known action franchise, it has very little chance of succeeding in the current box office climate.

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" broke $1 billion at the box office because it drew in younger moviegoers who likely worry less about Covid than older lapsed theatergoers.

That's a pandemic problem, but it's also a trend that has been happening for years. With the rise of streaming and people having bigger, better televisions sets in their living rooms, paying $20 to $30 for two movie tickets, buying expensive snacks, and maybe even paying for parking creates a pretty high bar for seeing a film in a theater.

Shorter theatrical windows also mean that skipping a film when it plays at your local AMC (AMC) - Get AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Class A Report or Cinemark (CNK) - Get Cinemark Holdings, Inc. Report isn't as big a deal as it once was.

Some movies stay exclusively in theaters for a few weeks -- instead of the many months it used to be -- before they play on streaming services people already pay for.

So, instead of consumers waiting months to watch Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story" at home, the film is likely to appear on Walt Disney's (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report Disney+ and HBO Max (T) - Get AT&T Inc. Report 45 days (if not sooner) from when it hit theaters. That's not very long to wait for a film that has a plot the audience already knows.

How Big a Bomb Was "West Side Story?"

The adaptation of the 1957 musical (and 1961 film) opened with $12 million domestically on its way to a $24 million U.S. total and a $36 million global take, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

That's a massive flop for a film with a nearly A-list cast, brand-name director, and a $100 million budget before marketing expenses.

″[‘West Side Story’] was largely a victim of timing and an inability to attract younger moviegoers,” Shawn Robbins, chief analyst at BoxOffice.com, told CNBC.

“Women over 35 are the drivers of most musicals. Not only has that audience been the most cautious to return to public social spaces like the movie theater during the pandemic, but renewed concern created by omicron headlines seems to have played a major role in doubling down on that hesitance for the time being.”

It's also important to note that a remake does not have the same "see it now" factor as a new superhero film or a sequel to a popular franchise. There's no threat of spoilers when you have a film with a well-established plot and a known ending.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s6blj_0dWr3ifR00
Data Source: Box Office Mojo.

Some Movies May Make Sense for Streaming

Early in the pandemic, when most movie theaters were closed, Disney took its filmed version of the musical "Hamilton" and released it at no extra charge on Disney+. That completely gave up any box-office returns in exchange for driving people to subscribe to its streaming service.

"We've already demonstrated an aggressive approach to our content creation pipeline, accelerating the Disney+ debuts of 'Frozen 2,' Pixar's 'Onward,' and 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,'" Disney Chief Executive Bob Chapek explained during the company's Q3 earnings call.

"Fast-tracking the debut of Broadway's 'Hamilton' to Disney+ [has] been a huge success. By combining the best elements of live theater, film, and streaming, we have given millions of viewers a whole new way to experience this iconic cultural phenomenon."

Moviegoers do remain concerned about going to theaters. Only 51% of adults say they feel comfortable doing so, according to data from Morning Consult. There hasn't been that much movement from people who haven't been going to theaters.

"One in 5 adults said they would feel OK heading back to the movies within the next month, a figure that has not shifted since Aug. 3," Morning Consult reported.

"The share of consumers that said they are already going to the movies increased to 18%, up 3 points from the previous week."

"West Side Story" has a 93% positive rating with critics on Rotten Tomatoes and a 94% positive audience score.

Those numbers show that people like the movie but there's either a limited audience for the film or most of its audience is willing to simply wait for it to come to a streaming service so they can watch it at home.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

The brutal new Netflix movie everyone’s been waiting for was just released

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ deals that prove Black Friday never ended at Amazon Sandra Bullock has a knack for picking buzzy Netflix projects. Her newest, the just-released Netflix original movie The Unforgivable, comes two years after another of her starring roles for the streamer got everyone talking. Back then, it was for her work in the post-apocalyptic horror title Bird Box. That one was a different kind of survival story (we’re starting to sense a theme here) compared to her newest for Netflix. One in which she plays a woman just released from prison after serving time for a violent crime. This...
MOVIES
BGR.com

This action-packed sci-fi movie on Netflix has everyone glued to their screens

Rian Johnson has had one of the more interesting careers of any director currently working. Back in 2005, he announced his presence with the noir thriller called Brick, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt. 12 years later, he was behind the camera on Star Wars: The Last Jedi directing Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, and Daisy Ridley. Few modern movies have generated such an intense reaction. Johnson rebounded quickly with Knives Out, which received near-universal praise from critics and moviegoers. But today, we’re hitting rewind to discuss one of Rian Johnson’s earlier successes: Looper.
MOVIES
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
Person
Steven Spielberg
ComicBook

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas' New Movie Skipping Theaters for Hulu Debut

Deep Water, an upcoming erotic thriller starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, is foregoing a theatrical release in favor of going straight to streaming on Hulu. The film, from Fatal Attraction and Indecent Proposal director Adriane Lyne, is likely to arrive on the streamer in early 2022, since its original theatrical date was January 14. Developed by 20th Century Studios and New Regency, Deep Water was pulled from Disney's theatrical release calendar last week. The move comes after Steven Spielberg's long-awaited take on West Side Story disappointed at the box office and ahead of the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home.
MOVIES
Sonoma Index Tribune

‘West Side Story’ same old song and dance

With familiar whistles, snaps and toe taps, “West Side Story” tells the ongoing American tale of blue-collar workers who find racist reasons to kill each other rather than embracing class solidarity. Steven Spielberg’s canonical adaptation of the musical brings us back to Manhattan in the mid-1950s, where a construction boom displaces axle-greased residents from neighborhoods that are approximately 80% chain link fences.
THEATER & DANCE
thedallasnews.net

Spider-Man No Way Home Streaming Free online: How to watch

Marvel's Movie!! Here are options for downloading or watching Spider-Man: No Way Home streaming the full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit, including where to watch the anticipated movie at home. Is Spider-Man: No Way Home available to stream? Is watching Spider-Man: No Way Home on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix or Amazon Prime? Yes we have found an authentic streaming option/service. Details on how you can watch Spider-Man: No Way Home for free throughout the year are described below.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel Studios Head Reveals Why Old Spider-Man Villains Are Returning In No Way Home

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) will square off against villains from the franchise's past -- but not against ones he has seen before. In about a month, Spider-Man will battle the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe, Spider-Man), Dr. Octopus (Alfred Molina, Spider-Man 2), Electro (Jamie Foxx, The Amazing Spider-Man 2), and more. The villains are coming from the five Spider-Man theatrical movies released prior to Holland's first, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige said during a recent interview that the decision was a pretty simple one.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movie Theater#Amc Entertainment#Cinemark Holdings Inc#At T Inc#Box Office Mojo
Variety

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Becomes First Pandemic-Era Movie to Smash $1 Billion Milestone Globally

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” unwrapped the best Christmas gift of all, becoming the first pandemic-era movie to cross $1 billion at the global box office. Sony’s comic-book epic has eclipsed that milestone in a near-record 12 days, tying with 2015’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” as the third-fastest film to reach the billion-dollar benchmark. Only 2018’s “Avengers: Infinity War” and 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame” were quicker, smashing the coveted tally in 11 and five days, respectively. It’s impressive that “Spider-Man: No Way Home” managed to blow past $1 billion in ticket sales worldwide given the rapidly spreading omicron variant of COVID-19. But, so...
MOVIES
addictivetips.com

How to watch The Book of Boba Fett

The Book of Boba Fett is a spin-off series based in the Star Wars universe. It follows the character Boba Fett who’s appeared in the original Star Wars trilogy, and in the Mandolorian. If you follow everything Star Wars related, you’ve probably spotted or heard mention of him in other titles as well.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Nets $27.8M Wednesday And Soars Above ‘Sing 2’, ‘Matrix’ & ‘King’s Man’ Openings

Three big event movies — Illumination/Universal’s Sing 2, Warner Bros’ The Matrix Resurrections and 20th Century Studios’ The King’s Man– were no match for Sony’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, which continued to dominate Wednesday with an amazing $27.8 million gross at the domestic box office. The Jon Watts-directed MCU title has a running U.S.-Canadian total of $356.5M over six days, which is the third best for that range after Avengers: Endgame ($452.3M) and Star Wars: Force Awakens ($363.4M). As of now, No Way Home is pacing behind Force Awakens by 2%. For the most part, low Wednesday openings before Christmas are par for the course, especially...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Hits $500 Million at Domestic Box Office

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” continues to swing past box office milestones. The superhero sequel crossed the $500 million mark at the domestic marketplace on Tuesday. It’s unclear how far it managed to exceed that threshold, but it should easily become one of the 15 highest-grossing stateside releases in history, passing “Beauty and the Beast,” which netted $505 million during its run. “Spider-Man: No Way Home” took in $24.7 million on Monday from 4,336 locations, bringing its domestic total to $495.1 million. The 11-day gross is the third highest of all time, according to Sony, the studio behind the film. It’s also becomes...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Pixar
TVOvermind

Why Holmes and Watson Bombed At The Box Office

On Christmas Day of 2018, Will Ferell and John C. Reilly teamed up for the third time (Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby and Step Brothers) onscreen to play Detective Sherlock Holmes and Dr. John Watson, who investigate a mysterious murder at Buckingham Palace. Holmes and Watson started off on a bad note when Deadline originally reported that Netflix passed on buying the comedy because the streaming service was dismayed by the low-test scores that the film received prior to release. Therefore, Holmes & Watson was stuck in theaters against Vice, Aquaman, and Mary Poppins Returns. The main issue is that the film couldn’t even match half the quality of any of the three movies. At one point, the film held the rare distinction of having 0% on rotten tomatoes; however, the score has managed to receive a 10% since that time. More importantly, the film failed to recoup its $42 million production budget, as Holmes & Watson only made $41 million worldwide. So, what happened? It’s clear that the level of quality helped with the failure of Holmes & Watson, bur Ferrell and Reilly have over 20 films that have made $100 million worldwide, thus Holmes & Watson should’ve produced better results than it originally did. Let’s examine further why the 2016 feature bombed at the box office.
MOVIES
mycentraloregon.com

Watch ‘West Side Story Online Free Here’s How

Here’s options for downloading or watching West Side Story streaming the full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit, including where to watch the anticipated movie at home. Is West Side Story available to stream? Is watching West Side Story on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix or Amazon Prime? Yes we have found an authentic streaming option / service. Details on how you can watch West Side Story for free throughout the year are described below.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Why The Legend of Hercules Bombed At The Box Office

2014 was an interesting year for the Hercules brand. Two films came out surrounding the well-known hero, one of them featured Dwayne Johnson and grossed over $200 million worldwide. However, the first one to come out was a January picture, The Legend of Hercules, with Twilight alum Kellan Lutz. It follows the title character, who’s exiled by his father after the discovery of forbidden love. Hercules is sold into slavery and the strongman endures plenty of battles and death matches to fight his way out of his new kingdom. Not surprisingly, The Legend of Hercules was met with terrible reviews and currently dawns an abysmal 5% score on rotten tomatoes. However, the film failed to recoup back its $70 million price tag; Opening the weekend with less than $10 million and finished off its run with $61.30 million. So, what happened? Hercules is a notable intellectual property by mainstream audiences; thus, the buzz should’ve been higher for the Kellan Lutz vehicle. Let’s dive deeper into the possible reasoning behind the financial failure of The Legend of Hercules.
MOVIES
Collider

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Box Office Webs Up Second Best Opening Of All Time With $121M

While we'll have to wait and see how theaters fair over the next couple of weeks, it looks like - so far - Omicron has proven an easy foe for Spidey to wrangle. Spider-Man: No Way Home, the hotly anticipated threequel to Tom Holland's Spidey storyline featuring an all-star ensemble of returning villains, scored big at the box office despite fears over the emergent variant: its $121.5 million opening day is the second-highest of all time, just behind Avengers: Endgame (but, remarkably, ahead of Star Wars: The Force Awakens).
MOVIES
Variety

How Movie Theaters Fought to Survive (Another) Year of Turbulence and Change

Earlier this month, Virginia-based movie theater owner Mark O’Meara witnessed something he hadn’t seen in nearly two years. A packed house. Audiences filled the 190-seat auditorium at University Mall in Fairfax to watch “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” the epic finale in Tom Holland’s web-slinging superhero trilogy. In the days since, the Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios film has become the kind of global box office juggernaut that once seemed impossible in the wake of COVID-19. “No Way Home” has already earned $1 billion globally after less than two weeks in theaters and it is continuing to put up monster grosses through...
MOVIES
kfrxfm.com

‘West Side Story’ Sequel in the Works

It looks like a sequel to West Side Story is on the way. According to an article in Forbes, the sequel will follow Maria after her Tony was murdered. The numbers say the Steven Spielberg version of the classic tale didn’t do well in theaters, just like almost every film during the pandemic.
MOVIES
irvineweekly.com

Spielberg’s West Side Story is a Wonderfully Worthy Update

If you’ve ever wanted to see the man behind Jaws, E.T. and Indiana Jones tackle a musical, you’re in luck. Even if you never knew you wanted that, you’re still in luck, because Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story is a straight-up blast. With the help of...
MOVIES
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
79K+
Post
341K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy