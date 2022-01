The Chandra X-Ray Observatory has discovered a quartet of X-ray cavities in the hot gas surrounding a single galaxy. The four distinct bubbles suggest that the galaxy hosts two supermassive black holes, both of which erupted and generated two pairs of jets at about the same time. “The quartet of cavities might have also been created by a single black hole during two different episodes of activity,” said astronomer Francesco Ubertosi of the University of Bologna, who led the Chandra study told The Daily Galaxy. “If this turns out to be the case, then it will be interesting to investigate how the jets of the black hole have quickly turned around by approximately 90 degrees.”

ASTRONOMY ・ 20 HOURS AGO