The American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) Executive Director Dan Dumbacher made the following statement:. “On behalf of the 30,000 professional and student members of AIAA, we congratulate NASA, the European Space Agency (ESA), the Canadian Space Agency (CSA), and the entire James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) team on today’s successful launch. This amazing observatory will allow us to look into the history of our cosmos. We look forward to the new discoveries from JWST that will help us understand the origins of the universe.

