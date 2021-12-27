ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Cabazitaxel as a Third-Line Treatment After Docetaxel and an Androgen Receptor Targeting Agent in mCRPC Patients – Alicia Morgans

Alicia Morgans joins Oliver Sartor in this UroToday conversation highlighting a modeling analysis of cabazitaxel compared to repeat treatment with an androgen receptor targeting agent (ARTA) among patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) previously treated with docetaxel and the alternative ARTA. This analysis uses a hypothetical cohort of patients who...

#Androgen Receptor#Cancer Research#Urotoday#Arta#Mcrpc#Ce#The Tulane Cancer Center#Tulane University#The Cancer Center#Esmo
