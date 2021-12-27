Cabazitaxel as a Third-Line Treatment After Docetaxel and an Androgen Receptor Targeting Agent in mCRPC Patients – Alicia Morgans

Gary Ulaner, MD, PhD: Thanks for that excellent introduction to estrogen receptor–positive breast cancer and the ways that we would typically evaluate the estrogen receptor status, such as through biopsy. As you said, biopsy is not always attainable or desired, so it would be great if we had a noninvasive way to assess estrogen receptor status. What we have is called molecular imaging and therapy, and it’s developing into a tremendous field for medicine. Imagine, on the right, we see a cancer cell such as the breast cancer cell, and each cancer cell expresses unique targets, either on the surface or within the cell. We’re able to design binding agents that bind to that target much like a key fitting into a lock. And if we linked to that binding agent a radioisotope, something that emits a small amount of radiation, we’re able to build the keys that act as imaging agents for us to identify and localize where specific targets are on a cancer cell.

