Looks like we had a special guest in town recently and he decided to show our city in a new video on his page. Well, looks like I need to check out a new YouTube page. His name is the Nomadic Fanatic. Well his real name is Eric (great name by the way and he spells Eric the correct way). He travels with his cats, “Jax” & “Tara” in a 1997 Ford Coachmen Campervan Motorhome. They travel about 35 miles a day chasing 70 degrees year-round since 2010.

WICHITA FALLS, TX ・ 16 DAYS AGO