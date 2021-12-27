Home Insurance Premiums In Texas Rising Faster Than Inflation

Home insurance premiums have slumped dramatically over the past year after being pressed down by the pandemic and the ongoing “pricing battle” on comparison websites, according to new research.Premiums have fallen to an average of £138, representing an 8.2% decline over the past 12 months, experts at Consumer Intelligence have said.The pandemic has, however, resulted in price volatility, which is expected to continue in the coming months.Consumer Intelligence said it found that prolonged periods at home during the start of the year meant people were quick to react to problems at home.“More people have been staying at home for longer...

REAL ESTATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO