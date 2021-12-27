Reports: Steelers OL coach leaving early for Oregon

By John P. Wise/KDKA-TV
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The clock is winding down on Big Ben’s time with the Steelers.
Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger told reporters Thursday that while he doesn’t speak in definites, Monday’s home game likely will be his last at Heinz Field. It was his first public indication that he will retire after this season.
(Story continues below the tweet)
Ben just said “all signs pointing” to this being his last regular season game at home @KDKA pic.twitter.com/kM5RwnHxxS
— Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) December 30, 2021
The Steelers, 7-7-1, welcome AFC North rival Cleveland on Monday night, as both teams are outsiders battling for a...
