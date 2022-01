Kane Brown talked about his upcoming new music in an interview this past week, and he also talked about anxiety and depression and how it affects him. Kane said about the subject of depression, “I don’t really talk about it a lot, but it’s hard for an artist to go through depression because, for us, we have to be on our A-game 24/7. If we’re out pumping gas and a fan comes up, and I’m just having one of those bad days, I have to put on a smile, and there’s no off time.”

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO