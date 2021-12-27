ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Insecure’ Changed the Way We Experience TV Forever: Fan Reactions to the Series Finale Inside

By Sammy Approved
92.7 The Block
92.7 The Block
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01yAeS_0dWqrN0g00

Fans said goodbye to Insecure last night (Dec. 26). The final episode of the series debuted on HBO , wrapping up the end of an era for television. The entire cast and crew joined longtime fans on social media to share their reactions of the finale episode and fondest memories of the characters throughout the years.

Though everyone’s devastated that the show is over, fans rejoiced in its final moments. Insecure followed best friends Issa and Molly as they deal with their insecurities and cope with an endless series of uncomfortable everyday experiences and truths. The popular HBO series, created by co-star Issa Rae and writer and comedian Larry Wilmore, ran for five seasons. The dramedy series looks into the friendship of two Black women in a unique, authentic way. It features the music of both indie and established artists of color, and touches on a variety of social and racial issues that relate to the contemporary Black experience. In other words, Insecure is in a league of its own, sparking a revolution in Black television.

In last night’s series finale, everyone demonstrated tremendous growth as the episode followed each character’s birthday. It was a full circle moment from the series first episode, which debuted October 9, 2016, where Lawerence forgets Issa’s birthday to present-day where viewers see Lawerence finally celebrating Issa with his now toddler son. The transformations were endless as we see Tiffany settling into her Denver lifestyle whether she loves it or hates it, Kelli announcing her pregnancy and leveling up as the head of a new estate division at Molly’s firm, Nathan choosing himself and ending things amicably with Issa and Molly losing her mom and gaining lifetime love with Taurean. Issa finally seems to find a successful balance in her life with love, career and friendship. Fans see Issa settling into her new office for her business The Blocc, reestablishing love with Lawerence and supporting her best friend.

The truest tear-jerking moment is when Issa looks in the mirror and mirror girl is no longer there. Issa Dee expresses that it was her insecurities never stemmed from anyone else but it was her inner voice the entire time. That is true growth. They all, “woke up and chose confidence.”

Here are a few of our favorite reactions from the series finale episode of Insecure . Thank you to the creators, cast and crew for an amazing five seasons, which has changed the way we experience television forever.

1. Farewell, Insecure

Source:IssaRae

2. It Took Them Nearly A Month To Shoot

Source:The_A_Prentice

3. The Music Choices Are Always On Point

Source:halleberry

4. Give It Up For The Real MVP

Source:helloBOSCO

5. Love Wins

Source:JayREllis

6. The True Love Story

Source:The_A_Prentice

7. So Many Gems

Source:ObsessedNellie

8. Go Kelli

Source:DaricCott

9. Fans Felt Every Emotion

Source:YvonneOrji

10. THANK YOU

Source:insecurehbo

Comments / 0

Related
enstarz.com

Definitely Not 'Insecure'! Creator and Actor Issa Rae Talks About Her Last Minute Changes to 'Insecure' Finale to Make it the Phenomenal Closure it Was!

Insecure, the hit series by and starring Issa Rae aired its last episode of the last season yesterday, December 26th. Rae took great care to ensure that this show had the correct send-off. This included re-writing the final episode just two weeks before filming took place. The writer and actor spoke to Variety about the change, explaining that the first version of the finale "just wasn't right."
TV SERIES
imdb.com

Issa Rae on ‘Insecure’ Finale: How Last-Minute Changes Brought ‘Poetic Justice’ to Core Characters

Spoiler Alert: This story includes spoilers from “Everything Gonna Be, Okay?”, the series finale of HBO’s “Insecure.” Find Variety’s review of the episode here. With one final time-traveling episode, Issa Rae’s journey with “Insecure,” the hit HBO comedy that vaulted Rae onto Hollywood’s A-list, has come to a close after five seasons.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Halle Berry
Person
Issa Rae
Person
Larry Wilmore
TVLine

Insecure's Yvonne Orji and Leonard Robinson Preview Series Finale, Even Stronger Molly/Taurean Bond

Insecure‘s penultimate episode had to focus on the Issa, Lawrence and Nathan love triangle. After all, that’s the dramatic crescendo most fans had been waiting for on the beloved HBO rom-com. While all of that was going on last Sunday, Molly and Taurean lowkey stole the show as they popped weed gummies, stuffed their mouths with delectable (and out-of-reach) catered finger-food, and secretly got it on in a pantry at Tiffany’s parents’ house. Yvonne Orji and Leonard Robinson, who play Molly and Taurean, say viewers can expect more sparks and romantic triumphs from the loving lawyers when the series finale airs this...
TV SERIES
People

Issa Rae on the Insecure Series Finale: It's 'a Journey of Growth'

Insecure's triumphant reign on HBO came to an end on Sunday after five seasons. In a post-finale interview with Entertainment Tonight, the show's cast and creative team opened up about the way in which the acclaimed series concluded. "I mean, this is a journey of growth," star and creator Issa...
TV SERIES
editorials24.com

Will Insecure’s Series Finale Be Longer Than 30 Minutes?

Boy, do we hate to be the bearer of bad news, but to the fans who are keeping their fingers crossed for hour-long episodes of Insecure, sorry to burst your bubble, but you can give up on that dream. The hit HBO series is bidding us farewell with its fifth and final season, but don’t panic! Since this is the season of giving, the beloved show is leaving fans with a generous parting gift for its series finale: a 41-minute episode to wrap up the season.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Series Finale#Friendship#Insecurities#Hbo#Insecure#Blocc
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

TV best bets with ‘Matrix Resurrections,’ ‘Emily in Paris,’ Nicole Kidman, ‘Insecure’ series finale

Jim Gaffigan’s Netflix special and the end of ‘Dickinson’ also this week. WarnerMedia chose to release all its big-budget movies simultaneously in movie theaters and on HBO Max this entire year. One of their biggest films, “The Matrix Resurrections,” the sequel starring Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, will arrive Wednesday.
TV SERIES
thatgrapejuice.net

TV Preview: ‘Insecure’ [Final EVER Episode]

‘Insecure’ is bowing out with its fifth and final season. And while it’s been hard for fans to say goodbye, they’ve been treated to a rollercoaster ride. The HBO comedy has struck a chord with millions thanks to its wonderfully witty and immersive take on the story of two friends – Issa and Molly.
TV SERIES
arcamax.com

Jay Ellis didn't see that 'Insecure' finale coming: It was 'an out-of-body experience'

The following story contains spoilers from the series finale of "Insecure." "I know it's not done yet and there's still a long way to go, but I keep thinking about all it took to get here," Issa (Issa Rae) says in "Insecure's" series finale. "Doubting myself, going back and forth about what I wanted, being scared to waste my time and look stupid in case none of it worked out.
TV SERIES
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

'Insecure' fast-forwards through life in its series finale

Series like "Insecure" can struggle to come up with significant finales because, when all's said and done, life goes on. Yet the HBO dramedy's final episode managed to create something memorable, informed by the line when the central character says, "I just wanna fast-forward to the part of my life where everything's OK."
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Boston Globe

Here’s where everyone ended up on the series finale of ‘Insecure’

Note: This article reveals what happened on the Sunday finale of “Insecure.”. To quote the kids, Sunday's "Insecure" series finale was giving exactly what it was supposed to have gave. Over five hilariously frustrating seasons of highly questionable life choices, bad rap lyrics, overdue breakups and messy makeups, the...
LAWRENCE, MA
thestreamable.com

How to Watch the ‘Insecure’ Series Finale and ‘Insecure: The End’ Special Premiere for Free Online

After its five-season run, HBO’s hit comedy series “Insecure” is officially wrapping things up. The “Insecure” series finale premieres live on HBO on Sunday, December 26 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT. HBO is also airing a special, “Insecure: The End,” which premieres on Monday, December 27 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. You can watch the series finale and the special with a subscription to HBO Max.
TV SERIES
KARE

'Insecure' Finale: The Cast on Ending the Series on Their Own Terms (Exclusive)

After five seasons and 44 episodes, Insecure has come to an end. Issa Rae’s groundbreaking HBO series about two friends Issa and Molly (Yvonne Orji), navigating the ups and downs of adulting in South Los Angeles, saw each of them come out on the other side more confident, more mature and much more self-assure. “I mean, this is a journey of growth,” Rae tells ET about her character’s onscreen evolution. “So, if Issa’s in the same place as she was in season 1, then we failed.”
TV SERIES
TVLine

Insecure Series Finale Recap: Who Did Issa Choose? — Plus, Grade the Episode

It only took five seasons, but Insecure finally gave us an hour-long(ish) episode. The HBO comedy’s series finale saw Issa and her friends make big choices as they forged ahead with their lives. Picking up with Nathan and Issa on the car ride home after his scuffle with Lawrence, Nathan called their situation toxic and decided to break things off. A defeated Issa returned to her apartment alone, only to receive a text from Lawrence apologizing for what happened at the party. After crying all night, she woke the next morning to Molly bringing her food and alcohol to make...
TV SERIES
UPI News

'Insecure' stars reflect after series finale airs on HBO

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The fifth and final season of the dramedy Insecure ended Sunday night on HBO. Issa Rae and Larry Wilmore created the show, which was inspired by Rae's web series, Awkward Black Girl. Rae co-starred with Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis and Natasha Rothwell. The series' cast and...
TV SERIES
92.7 The Block

92.7 The Block

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
430K+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte's source for Hip-Hop and R&B!

 https://927theblock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy