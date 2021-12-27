ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Mass. towns build first cloud-based microgrids to protect energy future

kosu.org
 3 days ago

Scientists warn as the climate changes, we can expect more frequent and powerful storms...

www.kosu.org

Comments / 0

Related
Inside Indiana Business

Hoosier Company Implements First Microgrid System

A West Lafayette-based company has completed a unique solar microgrid system in Decatur County. Emergent Solar Energy, which is based out of the Purdue Research Park, says the system includes a 65-kilowatt, bifacial ground-mount solar array, 30-kilowatt energy storage capacity, and a natural gas and propane backup generator. The system was developed for the Corya System PCF crop production facility near Greensburg and Emergent Managing Partner Jeremy Lipinski says he believes more farm operations will gravitate toward microgrid systems.
INDIANA STATE
bartlesvilleradio.com

Lankford, Marshall Fight to Protect Small Energy Producers

Senators James Lankford (R-OK) and Roger Marshall, M.D, (R-KS) led a group of colleagues in introducing the Marginal Well Protection Act to prevent the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) from levying excessive methane emission fees for wells that produce less than 15 barrels of oil and less than 90 Mcf (90,000 cubic feet) of natural gas per day. Marginal wells are small, often family-owned wells with around 15 employees or fewer. Marginal wells produce almost 7.5 percent of the entire US oil production supply. Joining Lankford and Marshall in introducing the bill were Senators Ted Cruz (R-TX), Jerry Moran (R-KS), Steve Daines (R-MT), and Jim Inhofe (R-OK).
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
Wisconsin Examiner

Midwest lags, though Madison and Minneapolis shine in national clean energy policy ranking

Madison, Wisconsin’s clean transportation investments helped propel it ahead in an annual ranking of clean energy and energy efficiency plans. The analysis of 100 major cities by the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy (ACEEE) revealed that nationwide, cities are largely not on track to meet their own greenhouse gas reduction goals, and/or they don’t […] The post Midwest lags, though Madison and Minneapolis shine in national clean energy policy ranking appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
MADISON, WI
kosu.org

Extreme weather, climate anxiety and presidential pivot mark top 2021's climate stories

How do we describe the state of the world’s climate as 2021 comes to a close? One climate watcher put it like this: “We live in a time of broken-record breaking.”. In August, news broadcasters described the scene in Greece as “apocalyptic” as fires roared across the country, evacuating more than a thousand people from the island of Evia. Temperatures reached nearly 117 degrees.
ENVIRONMENT
kosu.org

The state of global journalism today and beyond

The Nobel Committee awarded its prize this fall to working journalists for the first time since 1935. Maria Ressa, founder of online news platform The Rappler, is facing trumped-up charges from the Philippines government that could lead to 100 years in jail. But to help others in similar situations, she’s...
JOURNALISM
kosu.org

New public lands chief is on the frontline of Biden's climate agenda

President Biden faces pressure to end fossil fuel development on federal land to fight climate change. But industry expects new drilling opportunities, putting Biden’s public lands chief in a tight spot. NPR’s Kirk Siegler has the story. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2021 NPR. To...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wbur#Npr
St. Louis Business Journal

See what City Foundry's Phase 2, including the region's first mass timber office building, will look like as construction begins (PHOTOS)

The second phase of the $300 million City Foundry redevelopment, with a high-rise apartment complex, a wooden office building and retail, will start construction in January. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
RETAIL
azbigmedia.com

Enphase Energy acquires Scottsdale-based 365 Pronto

Enphase Energy, Inc., a global energy technology company and the world’s leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today announced the closing of its acquisition of 365 Pronto, Inc. Based in Scottsdale, Ariz., 365 Pronto is a predictive software platform dedicated to simplifying the cleantech service landscape by matching cleantech asset owners to a local and on-demand workforce of service providers.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
hollyspringsnc.gov

Town Supports Solar Energy Option for Homeowners

The Town of Holly Springs is working to make it easier for homes and businesses to harness the energy of the sun. The Town has earned a Bronze designation from the solar organization SolSmart for its efforts to make it faster and more affordable for homes and businesses in town to go solar. The designation was announced at the Town Council's Dec 21 meeting.
HOLLY SPRINGS, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Fox News

Termination of unvaccinated health care workers backfires as Biden pledges help amid COVID surge

President Biden is deploying military doctors and health care workers to bolster hospitals amid the spike in omicron variant cases. But in the last few months, thousands of health care workers across the nation have been terminated over refusing to comply with vaccine mandates, leaving health care providers in the lurch with staffing shortages while bracing for more patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
kosu.org

A new, more decentralized way of work

For the full story, click here. The way we work has been upended by the pandemic. Some have found a new, more decentralized way of working called a DAO. WBUR’S Yasmin Amer explains how it works. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more,...
AOL Corp

Omicron's spread through one family shows variant's frightening speed

The Omicron variant of the coronavirus is sweeping across California and the nation with unprecedented speed. Nationwide, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Wednesday that the average number of daily cases over the last week has climbed beyond 277,000, exceeding the peak of 160,000 during the summer Delta surge and the all-time high of 250,000 reported last winter.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

MIT engineers develop ‘flying saucer’ that could hover across the moon

Engineers have envisioned a new concept for a rover that resembles a disc-shaped flying saucer and can float across the lunar surface by harnessing the Moon’s natural charge. Since the Earth’s companion lacks an atmosphere, it builds up an electric field through direct exposure to the sun and surrounding plasma, which researchers say can be utilised for rover levitation on the Moon.The lunar surface charge is strong enough to levitate dust more than 1m above the ground, in a similar way to how static electricity can cause a person’s hair to stand on end, say the researchers at Massachusetts Institute...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy