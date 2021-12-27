Mass. towns build first cloud-based microgrids to protect energy future

Senators James Lankford (R-OK) and Roger Marshall, M.D, (R-KS) led a group of colleagues in introducing the Marginal Well Protection Act to prevent the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) from levying excessive methane emission fees for wells that produce less than 15 barrels of oil and less than 90 Mcf (90,000 cubic feet) of natural gas per day. Marginal wells are small, often family-owned wells with around 15 employees or fewer. Marginal wells produce almost 7.5 percent of the entire US oil production supply. Joining Lankford and Marshall in introducing the bill were Senators Ted Cruz (R-TX), Jerry Moran (R-KS), Steve Daines (R-MT), and Jim Inhofe (R-OK).

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO