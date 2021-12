Artist: firekid (Dillon Hodges & Heidi Feek) In Their Words: “I see myself as a pessimist by nature, but I somehow ended up with the most delusional optimist to ever orbit the earth. Dillon has shown me that the way we look at things and the stories we tell ourselves, will create our worldview. For me, it’s less about positive thoughts and more about gratitude for the world even with all its flaws that lead to my pessimism. A blue rose (as with most blue flowers) is not something that exists in nature, so it must be painted or bred. In much the same way, life is antecedent to meaning and beauty. ‘Blue Roses’ is an existential take on the beauty of personal meaning and values.” — Heidi Feek.

