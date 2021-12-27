ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Devin Singletary's ridiculous first down against the Patriots had NFL fans in awe

 3 days ago
The Buffalo Bills went into New England yesterday and beat the Patriots, 33-21, to take control of the AFC East and get revenge for that loss they suffered against Bill Belichick and Co. in that wind game a few weeks ago.

Buffalo controlled Sunday’s game basically from the opening whistle. Josh Allen was electric all game long and showed everyone why he’s one of the best QBs in the league.

But there was one play early in the game that needs to be talked about more – Buffalo RB Devin Singletary’s ridiculous first down in the first quarter that set the tone for the day.

Why am I bringing up a first down almost 24 hours after the play? Because look at this thing:

Singletary dragged Patriots safety Kyle Dugger with him for a good eight yards and was even to blow up linebacker Dont’a Hightower at the end of the run.

Look at where this play should have come to an end:

Amazing.

