Weather Alert Wednesday, possibly this weekend

By Brian Smith
WTVC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe last week of December is usually a relaxing week between holidays, but we are dealing with a lot in weather. 2 potential severe weather set ups. First: Wednesday AM will feature heavy rain, a break, then a possible...

newschannel9.com

kyoutv.com

Heavy snow likely in weekend storm

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A significant winter storm looks to impact the state over the weekend and could dump more than six inches of snow in southern Iowa. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the southern half of Iowa. “We’ve been mentioning this for several days and now...
OTTUMWA, IA
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Severe storms New Year’s Day

FRIDAY: A warm front is lifting north through Central Mississippi today, with morning clouds and possibly a stray shower. It remains warm, with more record highs possible this afternoon in the lower 80s. After lunchtime, skies should give way to partly sunshine. Tonight remains calm and dry with just a few clouds for New Year’s […]
WSPY NEWS

Heavy Snow Expected New Year's Day

The WSPY listening area is expected to see it's first major snowstorm of the season on New Year's Day. The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a winter storm watch that starts Saturday morning that will remain in effect until Sunday morning. The National Weather Service says snow accumulation...
CHICAGO, IL
WALB 10

First Alert Weather

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As we lose some of the heating from the day and a little bit of storm energy, we should see an end to the strong to severe storms Thursday night into Friday morning. However, we will still see some rainfall move through as a round of showers and thunderstorms will move through overnight. temperatures will remain warm in the upper 60s to low 70s across the area. These unseasonable warm lows and highs will be due to a plethora of warm air being drawn in for late December. This warm air mass will keep the unseasonable temperatures in place for the rest of 2021 and for the first two days of 2022. Highs on Friday and Saturday sit in the 80s while Sunday looks to be a bit cooler with temperatures in the 70s.
ALBANY, GA
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Winter Storm Watch For The New Year Weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Winter Storm Watch has been posted for much of the area and a storm system will increase snow chances by midmorning Saturday through early Sunday. (Credit: CBS) According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, patchy areas of fog and drizzle tonight. Lows will be in the upper 20s and low 30s. Mostly cloudy and milder for Friday. (Credit: CBS) Highs will be in the low to mid 40s for most locations. Patchy areas of sprinkles or drizzle will be possible. Low to mid 30s for New Year’s Eve Night with a slight chance for drizzle and snow flurries. (Credit: CBS) A strong...
CHICAGO, IL
KCRA.com

Quiet weather continues this weekend

High pressure off the West Coast will keep the weather pattern quiet over our area for the next few days. Anyone with outdoor New Year's Eve plans should dress warm with temperatures expected to drop quickly after sunset. Temperatures will be in the low 40s around midnight in the valley, upper 30s in the foothills and in the mid teens at resort level in the Sierra. The next few mornings will be similarly chilly but afternoons look pleasant with some sun.
WSMV

4WARN Weather Alert: Strong Storms this Weekend

4WARN Weather Alert has been issued for late Friday and Saturday for possible strong to severe thunderstorms. Some spotty showers will develop across the midstate this morning and continue with off and on rain throughout the day. Highs will be warm around 70°. Late tonight, some storms could turn strong, producing hail and gusty wind. If you plan on celebrating New Years Eve outdoors, have wet weather gear, but also stay weather aware and have a plan of action should severe storms develop.
Sierra Sun

Tahoe-Truckee weather: Clear weekend, then possibly more snow

The weekend will bring sunny to mostly sunny skies, though snow returns to the forecast starting Monday, the National Weather Service said. There’s a 20% chance of snow after 2 p.m. today. Highs will reach 29, with lows dropping to 5. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph today.
fortwaynesnbc.com

Wintry weekend weather

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A larger weather system is on the way just in time for the weekend, bringing a mixed bag of precipitation. Rain, snow, and even some flash freezing is possible from Saturday into Sunday. Rain arrives in our southern region by Saturday morning,...
FORT WAYNE, IN
clarksvillenow.com

Weekend weather: Stormy New Year’s Eve ahead, with snow possible on Sunday

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – We’re definitely going to get rain on New Year’s Eve, and we’re maybe going to get snow on Sunday. Showers and thunderstorms are coming on Friday, with a 50% chance during the day rising to 100% Friday night, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a slight risk that those storms will be severe, with damaging winds, tornadoes, hail and flooding possible.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Winter Storm Watch For New Year’s Day

CHICAGO (CBS) — Parts of the Chicago area could get more than 6 inches of snow on New Year’s Day, prompting a winter storm watch for Saturday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch from 9 a.m. Saturday through 6 a.m. Sunday for Cook, DuPage, and Lake counties; and from 6 a.m. Saturday through midnight Saturday night for DeKalb, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, LaSalle, McHenry, and Will counties. Snow totals could exceed 6 inches in some areas. However, the track of the storm could still change, leading to more rain than snow, according to CBS 2 meteorologist Laura Bannon. The snow...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Winter Storm On The Way For New Year’s Day

CHICAGO (CBS)– A New Year’s Day winter storm is approaching. New Year’s Eve morning starts out chilly, but temperatures will reach the 40s for a mild day. After a quiet start to the New Year, snow moves in late in the morning and hit the city around lunchtime.  The heaviest snow, along with strong winds, will fall between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. A Winter Storm Watch will go into effect Saturday morning. Snow and blowing snow continue through much of the day and into the night. Chicagoans can expected 4 to 6 inches in snow with higher amounts–perhaps up to 8 inches — along the lakeshore. While the snow winds down Sunday, temperatures in the teens are expected. Wind chills will be in the single digits and even below zero in some locations.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Late Rain Chances Start Off 2022

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Warm and Wet start to the New Year! Rain chances have been pushed back a little later than midnight but there’s still a chance for light showers through the night for the NYE celebration as the ball drops. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Temperatures will stay in the 50s for New Year’s Day morning and highs in the upper 50s for the afternoon. Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center Rain picks up in intensity for New Year’s Day in the afternoon and evening where .50 – 1″ of...
PITTSBURGH, PA

