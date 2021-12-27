Weather Alert Wednesday, possibly this weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As we lose some of the heating from the day and a little bit of storm energy, we should see an end to the strong to severe storms Thursday night into Friday morning. However, we will still see some rainfall move through as a round of showers and thunderstorms will move through overnight. temperatures will remain warm in the upper 60s to low 70s across the area. These unseasonable warm lows and highs will be due to a plethora of warm air being drawn in for late December. This warm air mass will keep the unseasonable temperatures in place for the rest of 2021 and for the first two days of 2022. Highs on Friday and Saturday sit in the 80s while Sunday looks to be a bit cooler with temperatures in the 70s.

ALBANY, GA ・ 15 HOURS AGO