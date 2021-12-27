Trinity Railway Express Celebrates 25 Years Of Service With A Chance For Free Rides

Need a designated driver this New Year’s Eve? Allow the Chicago Transit Authority to be of service. The transit agency announced it will once again offer free rides aboard CTA trains and buses this New Year’s Eve, a year-end tradition sponsored by Miller Lite that the agency skipped last year amid COVID-19 restrictions. From 10pm on Friday, December 31 until 4am on Saturday, January 1, riders can take advantage of free rides on all CTA trains and buses—no need to tap cards at train station turnstiles or while boarding buses (though a press release notes that riders will not be refunded if they accidentally tap their fare card).

CHICAGO, IL ・ 10 DAYS AGO