Premier League

“It Should Have Been 8-0”, “Fair Play” - Several Man City Fans Agree With Brendan Rodgers’ Verdict on Leicester’s First-Half Display at the Etihad Stadium

By Vayam Lahoti
 4 days ago
The Foxes were handed a footballing lesson in the opening 45 minutes at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day, with Pep Guardiola's side hitting them with wave after wave of attacks after a fast start that saw them take the lead through Kevin De Bruyne within five minutes of action.

Riyad Mahrez made it two from the spot ahead of the 15-minute mark against his former side, who were missing a series of key players against the Premier League champions at the weekend.

With Manchester City relentless in their attempts to find the net, Brendan Rodgers' side did manage to break on the counter on a few occasions in the first half, though Ilkay Gundogan and Raheem Sterling made it four before 30 minutes of action.

Despite their dominance over the visitors, Guardiola's men could have added plenty more on the scoresheet as they missed a number of glorious chances to put the game beyond Leicester's reach before the interval.

However, Leicester fought back to reduce the deficit to one as goals from James Maddison, Ademola Lookman and Kelechi Iheanacho put the Foxes right back into the contest before Aymeric Laporte and Raheem Sterling sealed the points for the table-toppers.

Following his side's crushing defeat in the east side of Manchester, Rodgers gave his honest take on how the first half panned out, as the former Liverpool manager said to 5 Live Sport: "I didn't think the scoreline (4-0) reflected the actual first half."

Rodgers was presumably implying that his side deserved more for their showing in the opening 45 minutes, though they entered the break with a four-goal disadvantage after an exemplary attacking performance from the Premier League champions.

However, a number of Manchester City fans seemed to applaud Rodgers, with a hint of sarcasm, for his honesty on social media, as it was quite evident that the hosts could have added at least a couple to their tally in the first half.

IN THIS ARTICLE
