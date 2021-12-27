ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

We'll see more of Final Fantasy 16 in Spring 2022, claims producer

By Kyle Campbell
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48FNYw_0dWqp0io00

Anyone hoping for more details on Final Fantasy 16 before the new year will be disappointed to hear that won’t be happening, and producer Naoki Yoshida is sorry about that.

“When last we spoke, I promised I would have more information on Final Fantasy 16 sometime later in 2021,” Yoshida said on Twitter. “However, I regret to inform you that I will be unable to keep that promise as complications stemming from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic have delayed the game’s development by almost a half year.”

It’s hardly surprising to hear this, as the pandemic’s effect on video game development will likely rage on your years to come. Titles such as Elden Ring and several critical features of Halo Infinite received delays for similar reasons.

However, there’s no need for any doom and gloom yet. As Yoshida states we’ll be seeing Final Fantasy 16 again soon enough.

“I am happy to announce the current plan is to conduct our next big reveal in spring of 2022 as we seek to build excitement leading up to the game’s eventual release,” Yoshida continues. “I deeply apologize to all those who have been looking forward to learning more about Final Fantasy 16, and thank you for your continued patience while we focus our combined efforts on development.”

You can read the complete statement from Yoshida below.

Given the monumental success of Final Fantasy 14, which Yoshida serves as producer and director on, the man knows what’s best for a game’s development. We spoke to him back in October about working on Endwalker, the MMORPG’s latest expansion, which also had several delays.

If nothing else, at least everyone has more time to check out that Final Fantasy 6 pixel remaster coming soon.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Popular PS4 Game Is Now $0.99 for a Limited Time

A popular PS4 game is now $0.99 for a limited time. The PS4 has one of the greatest libraries across all of gaming. It has incredible exclusive games like Death Stranding, Ghost of Tsushima, God of War, Uncharted 4, Persona 5, Marvel's Spider-Man, Bloodborne, and The Last of Us Part II. It also has multi-platform games like Red Dead Redemption 2, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Does it all add up to outdo the Xbox 360 library? Well, that's up for debate, but there's no denying there's an endless number of great games to play on PS4, including Oxenfree, which is $0.99 until December 23.
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

PS Now January 2022: Announcement time, new games, & predictions

PlayStation's PS Now service is slowly improving in the shadow of Xbox's Game Pass and we've seen some fantastic games added to the service over the last few months. With confirmation that we're getting another Final Fantasy title next month, we're left with more questions about what else will be joining it. Here's what we know about January 2022 and the PS Now games on offer.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

10 Most Anticipated Nintendo Switch Games in 2022

With an already stellar arsenal of games in its library, it’s hard to think how Nintendo could outdo themselves with Switch games in 2022. That is until you look at the list of forthcoming titles, packed with much-hyped sequels and series re-boots, and you realize that the console is looking at a year of great releases.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Final Fantasy 14’ patch 6.01 adds new raid, gear, and more

Final Fantasy 14’s patch 6.01 is officially live and introduces brand new content including an eight-player raid. Patch 6.01 is the first update post-Endwalker launch and now features a new series of quests that will lead players to a new raid called Pandaemonium. The first part of the raid series is called Pandaemonium: Asphodelos and will revolve around certain Ascian characters from the game’s lore.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Naoki Yoshida
gamingbolt.com

Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin is “an Alternate Retelling of Final Fantasy 1,” Producer Says

NOTE: There are spoilers ahead for Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin. Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin is promising a Soulslike action RPG spinoff for Square Enix’s beloved franchise, developed by Nioh studio Team Ninja. That in and of itself is an exciting enough elevator pitch to catch most people’s eye, but the fact that the game is set in the same world as the original Final Fantasy and has a lot of threads in common with that classic makes it that much more fascinating. In a recent blog published on the PlayStation Blog, members of the game’s development team went into detail on exactly how much the two games have in common.
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

Final Fantasy 14 update 6.01 adds even more Endwalker content

There’s a new update for Final Fantasy 14, adding even more new content to the hugely popular MMORPG following the launch of its latest expansion. Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker released in early December with hours upon hours of story quests, dungeons, and raids to complete while exploring a host of new in-game locations. Not only that, the mega expansion introduced two new playable classes including the Reaper and Sage.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Final Fantasy Xvi#Mmorpg#Glhf
noisypixel.net

Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin Shares New Quotes From Director, Producers, Koei Tecmo Staff Regarding Cast & World

PlayStation Blog has released a new post discussing the upcoming Square Enix and Team NINJA developed Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin. Garland’s existence and the world’s design are at the forefront of the post. Still, there are also numerous quotes by various staff members that shed light on the development team’s mentality regarding this title.
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

What We Played #530 Halo Infinite, Inscryption & Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker

I have been stuck inside thanks to a worrisome little virus, so when I’ve not felt like complete rubbish I’ve mostly been playing video games. That’s meant a whole lot of Halo Infinite and its single player campaign. There’s still a Spartan Core or two left to find but otherwise that sucker is done, and I loved it. There’s definitely a warm and fuzzy does of nostalgia, but it’s mixed in with a bunch of new things to make it fresh and exciting. Other than that I’ve been playing Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen as I needed to continue the gaming comfort food, as well as Monster Hunter Rise, Sackboy, Unpacking, TABS, Ben 10 (mainly to help a person who’s much smaller than me) and Chorus for an eventual review.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitter
realsport101.com

Final Fantasy 16: Major FF16 delay revealed by Producer Naoki Yoshida

The long wait gets even longer... Final Fantasy 16 is the game that never feels like it's going to come out - fans of the series have been waiting for a long time and it looks like they're set to have to wait even longer. Naoki Yoshida, Producer for FF16, has made a statement on social media that's set to upset quite a few fans eager for more information. Here's what was said...
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

Final Fantasy XVI update coming in Spring, development delayed by half a year

Final Fantasy XVI news and details will not be coming before the end of 2021, producer Naoki Yoshida has confirmed. There was news earlier this year that more details would be revealed before 2022 kicked off, but due to delays in development new reveals have had to be postponed. In the message posted, Naoki Yoshida stated that due to COVID-19 development of Final Fantasy XVI had been delayed by nearly six months. You can read the full message below.
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

Best Xbox One Games in 2022: The best titles

Gaming comes naturally to some and, to others, it takes a lot of work. Regardless, that’s not going to stop anyone from spending hours trying out new games to hone their skills. If you’re someone who is interested in what Xbox has to offer, you’re in luck. Microsoft’s Xbox One is one of the most powerful video game consoles ever made, but what good is all that power if you don’t have the latest and greatest games to play? If you’ve been slacking lately and you’ve neglected to keep up with all of the great releases that have been hitting...
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

57K+
Followers
107K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy