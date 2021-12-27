ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Promises To Be A Tale Of Two Travel Industries

By Doug Gollan
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

From restaurants and bars to hotels, airlines and of course, cruise lines, no industry has been hammered as badly by Covid-19 as travel and tourism. The sector was reduced from $9.2 trillion to $4.5 trillion, GDP dropping by a 49.1% in 2020 compared to 2019. Many lost their jobs for extended...

phocuswire.com

Headed for a comeback - a promising outlook for the cruise industry

After nearly two years of pandemic lockdowns and quarantines, cruise line operators are beginning to see blue skies on the horizon - and the long-range forecast appears promising. Interest is going up again in hitting the seas, buoying the industry's optimism. Google and YouTube searches for 2022 cruise destinations and...
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Cruise stocks dive into negative territory after CDC recommends avoiding cruise travel

Shares of cruise operators took a dive into negative territory in midday trading Thursday, erasing earlier gains, after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it now recommends avoiding cruise travel, "regardless of vaccination status," but stopped short of requiring a pause in sailings. The CDC said it has raised its COVID-19 Travel Health Notice to "Level 4: Very High" from "Level 3: High," reflecting increases in cases onboard cruise ships since identification of the omicron variant. Shares of Carnival Corp. dropped 1.1%, Royal Caribbean Group fell 0.7% and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shed 2.0%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.2% toward a record. Prior to the CDC's recommendation, shares of Carnival were up 3.5%, Royal Caribbean were up 2.2% and Norwegian were up 3.8% at their intraday highs. The CDC said those who still decide to travel on a cruise ship should be fully vaccinated before travel, and should get a vaccine booster if they are eligible.
TRAVEL
CBS Pittsburgh

‘You Want To Be Earning And Burning:’ Travel Expert Advises Against Stacking Travel Points

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you’re a traveler or frequent flier, we have some words of wisdom — use your travel points…now! Your points may soon lose value and that may come with little-to-no warning. Some people rack up points, hoping to use them for a family vacation, save them for their next big flight, or just a fun getaway. But, if you use rewards points through airlines or a hotel, things could soon be changing. “Don’t be a points hoarder,” says Zach Griff. Griff knows points, he’s a senior reporter with the popular travel website The Points Guy. “They’re not...
TRAVEL
CBS Boston

Is It Safe To Go On A Cruise Right Now? ‘It’s A Calculated Risk,’ Travel Expert Says

BOSTON (CBS) — The CDC said Thursday that all travelers should avoid cruises no matter their vaccination status, as the Omicron variant spreads and several ships report dozens of COVID-19 cases on board. So should anyone with an upcoming cruise vacation, or those looking to book one, change their plans? CBS News senior travel adviser Peter Greenberg says everyone needs to weigh their own health risks. “This is an individual decision based on your own personal medical history, what your own physician tells you and what your family tells you. It also depends on whether or not you’re vaccinated,” he told WBZ-TV....
TRAVEL
Travel Weekly

‘Massive’ 200,000 travel industry jobs shortfall predicted

200,000 travel industry jobs across the UK are predicted to remain unfilled by the end of the year. New analysis by the World Travel and Tourism Council claims to show for the first time the “massive” impact staff shortages could have on the UK’s economic recovery. Data...
TRAVEL
cruisehive.com

Update on Carnival Cruise Line Ships and Latest Developments

Coming towards the busiest time of the year for cruise lines worldwide, there is undoubtedly enough happening these days at Carnival Cruise Line. The cruise line had to pull Carnival Horizon from service, one vessel made her service return, and one sailed on her maiden voyage; kids are allowed back into Camp Ocean, and it took a little longer before Grand Turk welcomed back the first Carnival cruise ship.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
The Independent

Cruise ships unsafe as Omicron surges, says CDC

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has advised travellers not to board cruise ships - whether they have been vaccinated or not.In a change to its guidance on Thursday, CDC officials moved cruise ship travel to its highest-risk list, Level 4, saying: “Avoid cruise travel, regardless of vaccination status.”“Since the identification of the Omicron variant, there has been an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases among cruise passengers and crew reported to CDC. Additionally, there has been an increase in the number of cruise ships meeting the Covid-19 case threshold for CDC investigation.”This is a blow...
TRAVEL
24/7 Wall St.

Most Popular Instagram Attractions in the World

The coronavirus pandemic pretty much shut down travel and tourism around the world beginning in March 2020. In 2021, however, as the widespread distribution of vaccines allowed more tourists to hit the road again, the industry began to recover. And while tourist levels have yet to return to pre-pandemic levels, and the omicron variant has […]
TECHNOLOGY
UPI News

Cathay Pacific says there will be airline disruptions

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Rising coronavirus cases around the world, sparked by the Omicron variant, continued to play havoc with travel and other industries on the final day of 2021, with flight cancelations and warnings of new supply chain disruptions. Hong Kong air carrier Cathay Pacific warned the city's government...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Do you know the way to escape San José?: Inside a Christmas travel nightmare

Simon Calder, also known as The Man Who Pays His Way, has been writing about travel for The Independent since 1994. In his weekly opinion column, he explores a key travel issue – and what it means for you.“Everything went wrong that could go wrong.” No, not the story of my life so far, but the assessment of a miserable Christmas (non-) travel experience by passengers I met at Gatwick this week.Geir Olafsson and his new bride, Jo Mitchell, had been due to touch down at the Sussex airport on the morning of Christmas Eve. But they finally emerged from...
TRAVEL
Cheddar News

Cruise Ships Remain Hotspots of COVID Infections Amid Latest Surge

Travel expert Francesca Page joined Cheddar's Baker Machado to break down how the omicron-fueled COVID-19 surge of cases on cruise ships is impacting the industry, as the CDC is actively monitoring at least 92 ships for outbreaks. Page also talked about the upcoming expiration of the CDC's conditional sailing order mandating mask-wearing and addressed passenger concerns. "Everyone is asking, financially, should I cancel my cruise should COVID surges keep going, which it looks they are, and to a large degree I think that decision is very personal and is based on one's own risk tolerance," she said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Scale of UK aviation collapse revealed: one million fewer international flights due to Covid

Seven out of 10 international flights that started or ended in the UK were cancelled in 2021, compared with 2019, new data shows.As Covid-related travel restrictions continued to dampen demand for aviation, airlines have seen a 71 per cent collapse in the number of international departures since 2019.The aviation analyst Cirium says just 406,060 international flights served the UK in 2021, compared with 1,399,170 two years ago – a fall of almost one million.London Heathrow saw the most flights, with almost 79,000 in 2021 – though it handled fewer passengers this year than in 2020.In second place was London...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
