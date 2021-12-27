Agree to Disagree: Is Meritocracy Overrated?

2021 marked another year of brazenly slanted media coverage, and the "fact-checking" industry, who've long cast themselves as impartial arbiters of truth, was no exception. With former President Trump out of office and President Biden at the helm, media fact-checkers vowed to cover his presidency with the same tenacity afforded to his predecessor. But those tasked with verifying political claims and holding the powerful accountable spent much of the year fueling their critics with reporting that far more resembled partisan, left-leaning opinion than a just-the-facts approach.
Comments / 0