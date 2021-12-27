ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Cattle on feed dynamics

beef2live.com
 5 days ago

The December Cattle on Feed report showed November placements 103.6 percent of last year and marketings 105.3 percent of one year ago. November had one more business day than 2021. The December 1 on-feed total was 11.985 million head, down fractionally year over year at 99.6 percent of last...

beef2live.com

voiceofmuscatine.com

Scattered cattle deals in Texas at $138

Cattle closed mixed on Thursday with live cattle down on low export totals and feeders higher on a drop in corn prices. Mixed boxed beef limited upward pressure for live cattle. Cattle futures will continue to closely watch cash trade to close the year. Light direct cash cattle trade was...
TEXAS STATE
Devils Lake Daily Journal

Evaluate vitamin A supplementation for beef cattle

DEVILS LAKE - Drought brings many nutritional and animal health-related challenges. Cow performance issues during the grazing season may result from reduced forage quality and quantity. It is possible that cows will enter the fall and winter in lower than desired body condition score and with other potential nutrient deficiencies that may not be noticeable. Vitamin A deficiency is one potential challenge that may arise when feeding drought-affected forages, according to North Dakota State University (NDSU) Extension specialists.
AGRICULTURE
republic-online.com

Kansas cattle on feed down 1 percent

MANHATTAN — Kansas feedlots, with capacities of 1,000 or more head, contained 2.48 million cattle on feed on Dec. 1, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS). This inventory was down 1 percent from last year. Placements during November totaled 435,000 head, up 5 percent from...
KANSAS STATE
westernkansasnews.com

Kansas December Cattle on Feed Report

Kansas feedlots, with capacities of 1,000 or more head, contained 2.48 million cattle on feed on December 1, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. This inventory was down 1% from last year. Placements during November totaled 435,000 head, up 5% from 2020. Fed cattle marketings for the...
KANSAS STATE
capitalpress.com

National feeder and stocker cattle report

(Federal-State Market News) Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold mixed nationwide this week. Steers and heifers under 700 lbs in the South-Central states and all of the Southeast sold steady to 3.00 higher, while the North Central region and those over 700 lbs in the South Central sold weak to 3.00 lower.
AGRICULTURE
southeastagnet.com

No Major Surprises in Latest USDA Cattle on Feed Report

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) has released their December Cattle on Feed Report, which shows the number of cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the U.S. for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 head or more was 12.0 million head on December 1st. According to a story from Gary Crawford, that is slightly below December 1 of last year and pretty much what most analysts had expected.
AGRICULTURE
dtnpf.com

Will April Live Cattle Keep $140?

After a year of wild rides, one can't help but anxiously look at 2022 and pray that the market's bullish trajectory comes to fruition. The April 2022 live cattle contract has been able to sustain $140 for quite some time, but as the market prepares to break into the new year, will the market be able to endure the test of time and yield $140 prices come next spring?
AGRICULTURE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Cattle and hogs begin a quiet trading week

The Direct cash cattle trade was quiet Monday and cash hogs closed lower. The cattle trade was typically quiet Monday, even more so because of Christmas, with bids and asking prices yet to be established. At the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, cattle were mixed, waiting for cash business to develop. Trade...
AGRICULTURE
beef2live.com

Consider 2022 crop insurance implications

The corn market has been resilient despite a near record U.S. harvest. For example, March 2022 corn futures on Wednesday, Dec. 22 traded over $6.00, equaling the highest price for the contract since July 1. New-crop December 2022 corn futures have also been firm, hovering near $5.50 after trading below $4.70 in early July.
AGRICULTURE
Stuttgart Daily Leader

USDA surveying cattle operations

Little Rock, AR – In January, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will survey about 41,000 cattle operations nationwide to provide an up-to-date measure of U.S. cattle inventories. “This information helps producers make timely, informed business decisions and plan for herd expansion or reduction....
LITTLE ROCK, AR
voiceofmuscatine.com

Cattle placements up 4% on year

The USDA says there were more cattle placed into feedlots in November 2021 than November 2020. Placements were 4% above a year ago at 1.971 million head, with a wide range of estimates heading into the report because of increased marketing rates due to drought conditions in some of the major U.S. feeding areas. Most of the cattle placed weighed less than 800 pounds, heading to market next spring and early next summer. By weight, placements of cattle weighing less than 600 pounds were 565,000 head, 600 to 699 pound placements were 485,000 head, and 700 to 799 pound placements were 405,000 head, while placements of cattle weighing 800 to 899 pounds were 296,000 head, 900 to 999 pound placements were 130,000 head, and placements of cattle weighing 1,000 pounds and over were 90,000 head.
AGRICULTURE
kiowacountypress.net

Ag stats: November 2021 Kansas cattle on feed highlights

Kansas feedlots, with capacities of 1,000 or more head, contained 2.48 million cattle on feed on December 1, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service. This inventory was down 1% from last year. Placements during November totaled 435,000 head, up 5% from 2020. Fed cattle marketings for the month...
AGRICULTURE
lootpress.com

Agriculture report-cattle markets add Christmas cheer

Total number of cattle being delivered to packers continue to be exceptional to finish out 2021, November and December will rank first and third respectively in deliveries. These numbers reflect the highest level we have seen since late in 2011. Other reasons for cheer include the above average prices for both cull cows and slaughter bulls, this national trend was reflected on a local level last week at the Cattlemen’s Livestock Exchange special cull cow and bull sale. This sale was highlighted by 111 boner cows weighing in at around 1330lbs and bringing an average price of $59.55 with some being as high as $78.00.
AGRICULTURE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Hog, cattle futures higher heading into midweek

At the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, live and feeder cattle were higher ahead of widespread direct business. February live cattle closed $.95 higher at $136.92 and April live cattle closed $1.17 higher at $141.35. January feeder cattle closed $1.62 higher at $160.85 and March feeder cattle closed $1.32 higher at $161.82.
AGRICULTURE
wisfarmer.com

The challenges and rewards of feeding byproducts

Feeding byproducts from production, postharvest and processing of foods and other agro-industrial products to dairy cows has been routine practice for decades. Byproducts streamline diet formulation and constitute, on average, 30% of Midwestern dairy diets. But this practice has been of utmost importance to dairy operations these last couple of...
AGRICULTURE
countryfolks.com

A bright future for the dairy cattle industry

Dairy farming will always have traditional ties, but it’s people like Jacob Fisher who ensure a promising future. Mountain View Genetics, located in Warner, NH, is not your typical New England dairy farm. Their goal is to sell their herd’s genetics rather than sell milk. Jacob, along with his parents, exhibits their cattle across the U.S. at national level shows. When one of their animals wins their class, it raises in value and becomes desirable to their competitors. Many production dairy farms show their animals and sell their genetics as well, but the Fisher family has dedicated their efforts to solely genetics.
WARNER, NH
thecastrocountynews.com

Texas cattle brand deadline nears

All Texas cattle brands, marks and tattoos are set to expire after Aug. 30 and must be renewed by Feb. 28, 2022. Brand owners had a grace period to re-register brands beginning Aug. 31 and failing to do so leaves their brand open for anyone to take. Locally, all brands...
TEXAS STATE

