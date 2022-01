BALTIMORE (WBFF/WKRC) - With 2021 set to end so, too, is the run on stimulus check payments. One of the most popular features of the American Rescue Plan was the money it sent directly to the American people. The bill, signed into law by President Joe Biden back in March, delivered $1,400 payments to most Americans. It also expanded the federal Child Tax Credit program and delivered the first half of the expanded credit to families in the form of monthly payments from July through December.

