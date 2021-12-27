Weekly Grain Movement: Corn shipments remain steady

Soybeans were modestly higher on short covering and technical buying, closing the short week with solid gains. The big driver for beans continues to be strong end user demand for soybeans and soybean products, along with solid crush margins. Soybean meal was mostly higher and bean oil was up on commercial activity. Soybean export sales were a marketing year low, China was the biggest buyer, but there was a cancellation by unknown destinations. Soybean meal and oil export sales were up sharply on the week, with a new marketing year high for bean oil. Markets are closed Friday for Christmas, reopening Sunday night. The trade is also watching weather in South America, waiting to see the full emergence of La Nina. Stateside, the next major report for soybeans is the USDA’s final 2021 U.S. production totals out January 12th.

AGRICULTURE ・ 8 DAYS AGO