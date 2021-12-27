ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Weekly Grain Movement: Corn shipments remain steady

beef2live.com
 5 days ago

Soybean futures prices in Chicago steadily pushed higher this morning, fueled largely by hot and dry forecasts in South America during peak crop development. But USDA branch of the Federal Grain Inspection Service’s weekly Grains Inspected and/or Weighed for Export report released this morning added a bit more fuel to the...

beef2live.com

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

Soybeans, Corn, Wheat: Why Grain Markets Will Remain Strong In 2022

This article was written exclusively for Investing.com. Multi-year highs for soybeans, corn, and wheat in 2021. Chinese demand and the soybean-corn ratio support the oilseed. Weather is critical, but many signs point higher for the grains and oilseeds in 2022. Agricultural commodities feed the world. The United States is the...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Corn, Wheat Futures Higher; Soybeans Lower

Corn futures are 1 to 2 cents higher at midday Wednesday; soybean futures are 4 to 6 cents lower; wheat futures are 5 to 6 cents higher. Corn futures are 1 to 2 cents higher at midday with trade bouncing back from early weakness but unable to find much fresh buying. Ethanol margins should remain in the current range for the balance of the year with production up 8,000 barrels per day (bpd) on the weekly report; stocks down 29,000 barrels.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Corn, Soy Complex Surge on South American Dryness

In a continuation of the recent rally, soybeans and meal led markets higher as traders added weather premium. Weekend heat and dryness in both southern Brazil and Argentina — and forecasts for more of the same — set the stage for a post-Christmas rally. Wheat bucked the bullish trend, retreating from early strong values.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Futures Not Seeing Much Movement

Corn trade is 1 to 2 cents higher, beans are narrowly mixed and wheat is narrowly mixed. Corn trade is 1 to 2 cents higher at midday Thursday with trade holding the upper end of the range heading toward the Christmas break. Ethanol margins should remain in the current range for the balance of the year. Basis has shown signs of softness short term with fall field nearly wrapped up and a quieter export wire in recent days.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shipment#Weather#Pacific Northwest#Weekly Grain Movement#Usda Fgis
agfax.com

DTN Cotton Open: Market Steady, But Up Weekly

The cotton market is essentially starting Thursday steady and quiet but is up on the week. Earlier this week, the market along with many others, was caught in the omicron downdraft. However, since Monday, it has reversed its direction and seems to want to trade sideways-to-higher into year’s end.
ECONOMY
voiceofmuscatine.com

Solid end to a short week for grains, oilseeds

Soybeans were modestly higher on short covering and technical buying, closing the short week with solid gains. The big driver for beans continues to be strong end user demand for soybeans and soybean products, along with solid crush margins. Soybean meal was mostly higher and bean oil was up on commercial activity. Soybean export sales were a marketing year low, China was the biggest buyer, but there was a cancellation by unknown destinations. Soybean meal and oil export sales were up sharply on the week, with a new marketing year high for bean oil. Markets are closed Friday for Christmas, reopening Sunday night. The trade is also watching weather in South America, waiting to see the full emergence of La Nina. Stateside, the next major report for soybeans is the USDA’s final 2021 U.S. production totals out January 12th.
AGRICULTURE
Lancaster Farming

Reviewing the 2021 Corn Grain and Soybean Test Results

Now is the time to review the 2021 corn grain and soybean test results. Extension agronomist Hanna Wells explains that for corn grain, data were analyzed from 11 test locations across the state of Pennsylvania. These locations were chosen within four growing zones. Maturities across these zones range from 85...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Germany
Country
China
agfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Corn, Soybeans Rise Above Key Resistance, Encounter Selling

Corn and soybean futures vaulted above key resistance levels early and then stalled out. Soybeans had some positive demand news, with China buying 4.85 mb of so, and India picking up 33,000 mt of bean oil. Corn reacted to the largest sales of the year last week. Winter wheat markets continued their recovery from recent plunge.
AGRICULTURE
MarketWatch

U.S. oil's 7-session rally helps to deepen climb to highs not seen since late November

U.S. oil futures end higher Thursday, with crude turning positive intraday as fading omicron concerns and signs of strong uptake of energy-related assets helped to support year-end buying. West Texas Intermediate crude for February delivery traded 43 cents, or 0.6%, higher to end at $76.99 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, after the U.S. benchmark rose 0.8% on Wednesday. The current streak of gains is the longest since an eight-session rally ended Feb. 10, FactSet data show.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

U.S. oil posts longest streak of gains since February after big weekly U.S. inventory drawdown

Crude oil futures finished solidly higher Wednesday after data showed a big drop in U.S. crude inventories, pointing to more robust demand despite the threat of the omicron variant of COVID disrupting some business activity and holiday travel. West Texas Intermediate crude for February delivery was trading 58 cents, or 0.8%, higher to settle at $76.56 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, after the U.S. benchmark rose 0.5% on Tuesday to mark the loftiest settlement since Nov. 24. The sixth straight session of gains for WTI marked its longest string of gains since an eight-session rally ended Feb. 10, FactSet data show.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FXStreet.com

US inflation expectations remain steady around three-week high

US inflation expectations, as measured by the 10-year breakeven inflation rate per the St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED) data, stayed steady around the highest levels since December 08, at 2.50%, per the FRED website. The firmer inflation expectations keep fears of the Fed’s early rate hike on the table, which...
BUSINESS
beef2live.com

Consider 2022 crop insurance implications

The corn market has been resilient despite a near record U.S. harvest. For example, March 2022 corn futures on Wednesday, Dec. 22 traded over $6.00, equaling the highest price for the contract since July 1. New-crop December 2022 corn futures have also been firm, hovering near $5.50 after trading below $4.70 in early July.
AGRICULTURE
hngn.com

Stimulus Check 2022: Who Can Expect To Receive $1,400 Payments?

United States residents are looking forward to a fourth stimulus check from the federal government as they continue to struggle amid the coronavirus pandemic and the new Omicron variant. The situation comes as the Senior Citizens League (TSCL) is pressuring Congress to introduce a one-time $1,400 Social Security stimulus payment...
INCOME TAX
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden admin planning ‘emergency’ exit from Ukraine over Russian invasion

The United States Embassy in Kyiv is working on “emergency preparations” in the event it must evacuate non-emergency personnel or diplomats’ families due to a Russian invasion of Ukraine, internal emails obtained by ABC News revealed this week. As Russian President Vladimir Putin considers “diverse” military options...
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy