Mass. towns build first cloud-based microgrids to protect energy future

A West Lafayette-based company has completed a unique solar microgrid system in Decatur County. Emergent Solar Energy, which is based out of the Purdue Research Park, says the system includes a 65-kilowatt, bifacial ground-mount solar array, 30-kilowatt energy storage capacity, and a natural gas and propane backup generator. The system was developed for the Corya System PCF crop production facility near Greensburg and Emergent Managing Partner Jeremy Lipinski says he believes more farm operations will gravitate toward microgrid systems.
A U.S. Senator from Kansas and Oklahoma lead a group of colleagues in introducing the Marginal Well Protection Act. Senator Roger Marshall and Senator James Lankford introduced this act to prevent the EPA from levying excessive methane emission fees for wells that produce less than 15 barrels of natural gas per day. Marginal wells are small, often family-owned wells with around 15 employees or fewer. Senator Marshall says thousands of Kansans rely on the oil and natural gas industry to provide for their families, and small producers simply can’t withstand the financial burden that comes with excess emission fees.
Pronghorn and mule deer tend to avoid natural and gas development on their winter ranges in Wyoming, but when they’re migrating to their summer ranges, they are a bit more tolerant. This information can be important for wildlife managers to use when updating oil and gas recommendations to help...
Madison, Wisconsin’s clean transportation investments helped propel it ahead in an annual ranking of clean energy and energy efficiency plans. The analysis of 100 major cities by the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy (ACEEE) revealed that nationwide, cities are largely not on track to meet their own greenhouse gas reduction goals, and/or they don’t […]
Climate change is forcing the insurance industry to adapt and come up with new products. One experiment is testing out a policy to insure nature against extreme storms, specifically a coral reef in Mexico. Here & Now‘s Scott Tong learns more about the reef with Michael Beck, research professor at...
Massachusetts’ moderate Republican governor says he won’t run for re-election. Now, the state’s more conservative GOP party is strategizing how to win next year’s race in a deep blue state. WBUR’s Anthony Brooks reports. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2021 NPR. To...
The Town of Holly Springs is working to make it easier for homes and businesses to harness the energy of the sun. The Town has earned a Bronze designation from the solar organization SolSmart for its efforts to make it faster and more affordable for homes and businesses in town to go solar. The designation was announced at the Town Council's Dec 21 meeting.
Cloud-based services offer a lot of benefits to businesses. They can make it easier for companies to access and share data, provide more opportunities for collaboration, and improve efficiency. But this convenience comes at a cost. Data is often stored on servers outside of your company’s network, which makes it more susceptible to security breaches, as opposed to the traditional approach of storing data locally.
Foreign Minister Wang Yi warned on Thursday that the United States would “pay an unbearable price” for its actions toward Taiwan’s self-rule. Human rights, trade, and technological competition have become major flashpoints in China-US relations in the last few years. Chinese officials have stated that they will...
President Biden is deploying military doctors and health care workers to bolster hospitals amid the spike in omicron variant cases. But in the last few months, thousands of health care workers across the nation have been terminated over refusing to comply with vaccine mandates, leaving health care providers in the lurch with staffing shortages while bracing for more patients.
Photo Courtesy of Andy Feliciotti/UnsplashAndy Feliciotti. Omicron Variant is rapidly moving throughout the United States with avenges. It seems like just yesterday Omicron Variant took over the entire South Africa Continent. Now, The United States, Britain, France, and Australia are among countries reporting record high COVID-19 cases as Omicron surges around the world.
Electronics manufacturers are increasingly addressing hearing loss in such products as earbuds and soundbars. This is often done with the assistance of smartphones and apps so that people can better understand in-person conversations, phone calls and streaming media. Jon Kalish reports. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2021...
Phase one of the U.S. and China’s trade deal is set to end Dec. 31, but China has fallen short of its promise by reaching barely a tenth of its target purchases. Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Roben Farzad, host of public radio’s “Full Disclosure.”
Engineers have envisioned a new concept for a rover that resembles a disc-shaped flying saucer and can float across the lunar surface by harnessing the Moon’s natural charge. Since the Earth’s companion lacks an atmosphere, it builds up an electric field through direct exposure to the sun and surrounding plasma, which researchers say can be utilised for rover levitation on the Moon.The lunar surface charge is strong enough to levitate dust more than 1m above the ground, in a similar way to how static electricity can cause a person’s hair to stand on end, say the researchers at Massachusetts Institute...
Huntsman Textile Effects operates 13 synthesis and formulation production sites in Asia, Europe and the Americas.
BOSTON (CBS) — New England is warming up faster than the rest of the world, researchers say.
A new study led by environmental sustainability professor Stephen Young of Salem State University finds average temperatures in the region increased 3.29 degrees between 1900 and 2020. The rest of the planet warmed 2 degrees over that same time period.
In Massachusetts, temperatures have risen even faster – about 3.5 degrees.
“This research clearly shows that New England is warming faster than the world average temperature change, with every season experiencing a warming trend, the researchers concluded. “Temperatures in New England will not return to where they were a century ago, or even stay where they are now.”
Boys in shorts pass a melting pile of snow on Newbury Street in Boston on Feb. 23, 2017 (Photo by Lane Turner/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
The study also finds that winter is warming the fastest of New England’s four seasons.
Scientists say these changes will have a dangerous impact on our natural resources, economy and tourism.
