Caddo Bookings for Christmas Weekend 2021
The Christmas Weekend saw many folks in Caddo Parish behind bars. Reasons ranging from domestic abuse, drunk driving, and even second-degree murder. Here...710keel.com
The Christmas Weekend saw many folks in Caddo Parish behind bars. Reasons ranging from domestic abuse, drunk driving, and even second-degree murder. Here...710keel.com
News 710 KEEL has the best news coverage for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 4