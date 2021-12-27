ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caddo Parish, LA

Caddo Bookings for Christmas Weekend 2021

By Rueben Wright
News Radio 710 KEEL
News Radio 710 KEEL
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Christmas Weekend saw many folks in Caddo Parish behind bars. Reasons ranging from domestic abuse, drunk driving, and even second-degree murder. Here...

KEEL Radio

Benton Man Arrested for Sick Crimes Against Juveniles

A Benton man has been arrested and charged with various sex crimes involving juveniles. 48 year-old Denton Stanley was arrested by Federal Marshals in Indiana on a warrant from Bossier Parish. Stanley was extradited to Bossier Parish on Dec. 21, 2021, and arrested by Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives and charged with one count of Aggravated Crimes Against Nature, three counts of Molestation of a Juvenile or a Person with a Physical or Mental Infirmity, and one count of First Degree Rape-Victim Under 13 Years of Age.
BENTON, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Ernest Goes to Shreveport in Vintage Commercial

Actor Jim Varney took the world by storm in the late 80s with his character "Ernest P. Worrell". Varney's character was a staple in southern advertising in the 80s. Ernest would address the camera during these commercials as if he was speaking with a neighbor he referred to as "Vern". All these commercials took place long before any of the Ernest movies came to be and seemed to be everywhere in the southern states.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Poll: Are Shreveport’s New Black Police Cruisers Scary?

Has this occurred to anybody besides me? The Shreveport Police Department's new, all black SUV's look like something out of an action movie, a dark, stealth-like vehicle with Dwayne Johnson or Jason Statham behind the wheel. In fact, they're just a couple of fins away from being the Batmobile. As one local elected official described them, "They look a little bit gangster."
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport Killer That Inspired ‘Scream’ Gets New Documentary Jan 14th

I was shocked when a co-worker told me about Danny Rolling. I remember it like it was yesterday when Greg Atoms dropped the bombshell on me about this Shreveport native, and infamous serial killer who's 1990 reign of terror in Gainesville, Florida inspired the movie Scream. Now, a new documentary set to premiere on Discovery+ will delve deeper into the dark details of the "Gainesville Ripper."
SHREVEPORT, LA
KEEL Radio

Missing Two Year Old in Louisiana Believed to be in Danger

The Louisiana State Police are desperately searching for a missing 2 year-old boy. The boy went missing from Slaughter Louisiana, and was last seen with his father Orin Hollingsworth (pictured below). The child went missing on Sunday (12/26/21) at 4:30pm. According to Louisiana State Police the child is in "imminent...
LOUISIANA STATE
News Radio 710 KEEL

Busiest Day of the Year for Online Dating in Shreveport Coming Up

According to USA Today, Sunday might be the day that you get a whole lot of traffic on your dating profile. Is One of Your Goals for 2022 to Up Your Dating Game?. It's important for you to know that Sunday, January 2nd might be the best day to finally create an online dating profile. The first Sunday of the year has been called "Dating Sunday" or "Singles Sunday,". Okay so maybe it isn't a legit holiday, but this could be the boost that many people need to get out and put themselves out there.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Peaceful, Riverside Airbnb Escape is Just 1 Hour From Shreveport

Let's face it, things have been pretty hectic this holiday season. Basically, it's the first time in years we've been able to have a full-blown family Christmas. What I'm saying is this: You've most likely been under a lot of pressure to go from house to house visiting everyone, worrying about presents and holiday dinners. I, for one, think you need a break - and I've found the perfect escape.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Public Invited to Line Route to Honor Bossier Firefighter

Our community pauses today to honor fallen Bossier Firefighter Jessie Henry. The funeral for South Bossier Fire District #2 Firefighter Jessie Henry is set for this morning. Visitation is from 9-11am at Hirsch Memorial Coliseum. The funeral will begin at 11am. If you will be attending, you are reminded to bring jackets because it is cold inside Hirsch.
SHREVEPORT, LA
#Christmas#Domestic Violence#Caddo Bookings#Caddo Parish Bookings
News Radio 710 KEEL

You Should Get Your NYE Fireworks in Shreveport ASAP

I'm really writing this more for me, because I am a notorious procrastinator. If you're like me, that procrastination could cost us this year as NYE creeps closer and closer. We're now just a couple of days away from one of the biggest celebratory Holidays of the year. It's one of my favorite Holidays, as a true Louisianian, because we'll party for any and every reason, so when we have a real reason to let the good times roll, we go all out.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport Bicyclist Struck by Vehicle

Late Monday (12/27/21) morning, at 10:08am Shreveport Police Department received a call about a major accident involving a pedestrian on a bicycle on East Wilkinson Street. A bicyclist according to witnesses, was travelling down East Wilkinson, when a vehicle crashed in to them. Witnesses, then called the police to respond to the injured pedestrian.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Who Were the Top 10 Guests on KEEL in 2021?

Which local newsmakers were busy getting their message out to the public during 2021?. No doubt this has been another year when the COVID pandemic dominated the news. We were dealing with the Delta variant in the early part of the year and now we are seeing cases of the Omicron strain climb across the nation. Hospitalizations have doubled in Louisiana from just a week ago and the experts expect to see the numbers continue to climb through the new year.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport Morning Shooting Leads to Another Homicide

What seemed to be a peaceful pre-Christmas Eve morning changed in an instant with another Shreveport murder. The shooting happened on Madison Street close to Laurel and Dunlap Thursday (12/23/21) morning. Police believe this shooting stems from an altercation at Madison Street Grocery. The victim was shot multiple times. The...
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport Burglary Call Leads to Police Shootout

A suspect is being treated for injuries after a shootout with Shreveport Police. A call came in to Shreveport Police at around 11pm last night (12/21/21) about a burglary in progress at a residence in the Westwood Park area. Police arrived on the scene, and an altercation lead to gunfire from the suspect.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KEEL Radio

Early Morning Fire at Shreveport Apartment Complex

Early Thursday (12/23/21) morning Shreveport Firefighters were called to the scene of an apartment fire. The call came from Briarwood Apartment Complex on Golf Links Boulevard. According to Firefighters on the scene, the fire was caused by a heating issue, that started on the first floor of one of the buildings, and spread through the walls in to the second floor.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport Morning Shooting Sends One to Hospital

What seemed to be a peaceful pre-Christmas Eve morning changed in an instant with another Shreveport shooting. The shooting happened on Madison Street close to Laurel and Dunlap Thursday (12/23/21) morning. Police believe this shooting stems from an altercation at Madison Street Grocery. The victim was shot in the upper chest, and was rushed to the hospital after responders arrived on the scene.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

News Radio 710 KEEL

