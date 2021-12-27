ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Rate of daily U.S. cases grows as highly contagious omicron variant spreads rapidly

nprillinois.org
 3 days ago

We get the latest on the highly contagious omicron variant...

www.nprillinois.org

CNET

Omicron update today: Variant in 36 states, symptoms, CDC recommendation for J&J booster

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. It accounts for just 3% of the COVID-19 cases in the US, but the omicron variant is now in at least 36 states, and the new mutated strain is increasingly the focus of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A CDC panel on Thursday recommended that those looking for a safe and effective vaccine choose either the one from Pfizer or Moderna and not Johnson and Johnson's.
Daily Mail

Fauci warns some rapid antigen COVID-19 tests might not be able to regularly detect Omicron variant he warns will be dominant in US within weeks - but 'gold standard' PCR tests are still fine

Some of the rapid at-home Covid tests Americans use can not pick up the new Omicron variant, Dr Anthony Fauci, America's top infectious disease expert, said. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Disease, told the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation that his team currently is investigating available rapid tests to determine which are not as accurate for the new strain, with mixed results.
Salon

Fast-spreading omicron variant drives up pediatric hospitalizations in parts of U.S.

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. With the fast-spreading Omicron variant now driving new Covid-19 cases up in the United States, public health officials are warning that just as South Africa did in early December, the country is seeing a surge in pediatric hospitalizations related to the disease.
AOL Corp

Omicron's spread through one family shows variant's frightening speed

The Omicron variant of the coronavirus is sweeping across California and the nation with unprecedented speed. Nationwide, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Wednesday that the average number of daily cases over the last week has climbed beyond 277,000, exceeding the peak of 160,000 during the summer Delta surge and the all-time high of 250,000 reported last winter.
nprillinois.org

New CDC isolation guidelines raise concerns among health experts

More than 200,000 people are testing positive for COVID-19 in the U.S. each day. Until this week, a positive test meant you should stay home for 10 days to avoid infecting others. Now, those who don't have symptoms after five days can go back to their regular activities as long as they wear a mask, according to updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
