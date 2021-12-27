Rate of daily U.S. cases grows as highly contagious omicron variant spreads rapidly

A new map from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows where all of the cases of the omicron variant are right now. The CDC map breaks down how prevalent COVID-19 is in the United States based on different variants. The map uses averages based on sequencing data. Right...
Top government health officials on Sunday warned that the United States will probably see record numbers of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations as the omicron variant spreads rapidly and forces Americans to again grapple with the dangers of a pandemic that has upended life around the globe. “Unfortunately, I think that...
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. It accounts for just 3% of the COVID-19 cases in the US, but the omicron variant is now in at least 36 states, and the new mutated strain is increasingly the focus of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A CDC panel on Thursday recommended that those looking for a safe and effective vaccine choose either the one from Pfizer or Moderna and not Johnson and Johnson's.
THREE patients at a hospital have contracted a dangerous fungal infection. Oregon Health Authority is now investigating an outbreak of Candida auris, a type of yeast rare in the United States. The state's first-ever case was detected at Salem Health on December 11 and confirmed on December 17 in a...
Some of the rapid at-home Covid tests Americans use can not pick up the new Omicron variant, Dr Anthony Fauci, America's top infectious disease expert, said. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Disease, told the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation that his team currently is investigating available rapid tests to determine which are not as accurate for the new strain, with mixed results.
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. With the fast-spreading Omicron variant now driving new Covid-19 cases up in the United States, public health officials are warning that just as South Africa did in early December, the country is seeing a surge in pediatric hospitalizations related to the disease.
FLORIDA, USA — As the omicron variant continues to make its presence known, there’s another reason the United States is hitting record numbers of reported positive COVID-19 cases this week. The On Your Side team spoke to a doctor who puts the surge into perspective. The days of...
Photo Courtesy of Andy Feliciotti/UnsplashAndy Feliciotti. Omicron Variant is rapidly moving throughout the United States with avenges. It seems like just yesterday Omicron Variant took over the entire South Africa Continent. Now, The United States, Britain, France, and Australia are among countries reporting record high COVID-19 cases as Omicron surges around the world.
As the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 continues to spread across the country, U.S. President Joe Biden is planning to announce 500 million free rapid tests for Americans, along with federal help for stressed hospitals, and a renewed push for vaccinations and booster shots. In a speech...
(Reuters) – U.S. banks have been more proactive than other industries in encouraging employees back to the office, but those plans have come under renewed scrutiny due to the rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant and many are adjusting their plans. Most major U.S. banks have had staff...
The Omicron variant of the coronavirus is sweeping across California and the nation with unprecedented speed. Nationwide, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Wednesday that the average number of daily cases over the last week has climbed beyond 277,000, exceeding the peak of 160,000 during the summer Delta surge and the all-time high of 250,000 reported last winter.
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — As the highly contagious omicron variant of coronavirus drives up infections, hospitalization rates are also climbing, including for children, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. With more than 440,000 new cases in the last seven days, the CDC reports 53 million confirmed...
More than 200,000 people are testing positive for COVID-19 in the U.S. each day. Until this week, a positive test meant you should stay home for 10 days to avoid infecting others. Now, those who don't have symptoms after five days can go back to their regular activities as long as they wear a mask, according to updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The latest surge of the coronavirus (COVID-19) omicron variant has spurred a troubling rise in children’s hospitalizations nationally, but does that mean the latest variant is more threatening to children?. As of Thursday, Dec. 23, about 199,000 childhood cases were reported nationally, which is...
WASHINGTON, Dec 29 (Reuters) - COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations are "comparatively" low as the highly infectious Omicron variant of the coronavirus spreads, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky said on Wednesday as cases in the United States reached a record high. "In a few short weeks...
It’s easy to point the finger. This week, U.S. health officials reduced isolation times for Americans who test positive for COVID-19 but have no symptoms from 10 to five days, and also cut the time that close contacts need to self-quarantine. After those five days, Americans should still wear...
