ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Country singer Sturgill Simpson on his musical debt to the late great John Prine

nprillinois.org
 3 days ago

For the full article, click here. Singer-songwriter Sturgill Simpson announced earlier this year that he...

www.nprillinois.org

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

This Is The One Singer That Elvis Presley Called ‘The Greatest’

There is one singer that Elvis Presley called “the greatest,” and it’s someone who might even display the likings of Presley himself. That person is Roy Orbison. And Presley isn’t the only singer who fell for the charms and talents of Orbison. Other artists who called Orbison their biggest inspirations include everyone from U2 to Led Zeppelin and the Bee Gees. Even The Beatles said their song “Please Please Me” actually came to fruition after hearing Orbison on the radio.
MUSIC
WBKR

Kentucky Jamaican: Owensboro Country Singer Releases Ambitious Debut Album

I first met Mitchell Douglas last summer. He showed up for a preliminary audition for WBKR's Friday Night Fight, our talent contest we host in partnership with Friday After 5. I knew Mitchell planned to audition because I was alerted by his friend Keaton. See, Keaton had already become a fan and was there, along with a bunch of other friends and family, to cheer Mitchell on.
KENTUCKY STATE
thebluegrasssituation.com

As John Prine’s Indie Label Turns 40, A Big Old Goofy Documentary Tells the Story

A cinematic saga of a roots music icon has come to a close. The three-part documentary series titled Big Old Goofy World: The Story of Oh Boy Records celebrates not only the music of John Prine, but also his deeply-imprinted legacy as a writer and label executive. A beautifully done commemoration of Prine’s work on Oh Boy, Big Old Goofy World presents the history of Nashville’s oldest artist-owned independent record label (and the second-oldest in the country). After a decade of major-label releases, Prine started the business in 1981 with his manager, Al Bunetta. Over three installments and 40 years of memories, viewers can watch the ascent of a scrappy company into a highly-regarded label.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sturgill Simpson
Person
John Prine
Person
Peter Singer
KBOE Radio

THIS DAY IN COUNTRY MUSIC HISTORY

Today in 1955, Tennessee Ernie Ford’s “Sixteen Tons” worked its way to #1 on the Billboard country chart. Today in 1984, the album, “City Of New Orleans,” by Willie Nelson was certified gold. Today in 1990, George Jones’ “Still The Same Ole Me” album was...
MUSIC
KTLA

Music Fest Fridays: Country singer Lainey Wilson performs her rendition of ‘Christmas Cookies’

Country singer Lainey Wilson joined us live to discuss her latest album, “Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’,” and hitting the road next year with Dierks Bentley. And just for Music Fest Fridays: Holiday Edition, Lainey premiered a special never-before-seen performance of her holiday single “Christmas Cookies.” Stay up to date with Lainey by visiting her website or […]
MUSIC
nprillinois.org

Dive into Jackson Browne's Grammy-nominated 'Downhill From Everywhere'

For the original segment, click here. Jackson Browne‘s “Downhill From Everywhere” has received a Grammy nomination for Best Americana Album. We revisit host Robin Young’s conversation with Browne from July. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Npr
mxdwn.com

Album Review: Sturgill Simpson – The Ballad of Dood & Juanita

Dood & Juanita: Sturgill Simpson’s last solo album?. In the light of the American pageant, cowboys are perhaps the most iconic archetype—and the most elusive. In musical lore, the incredible importance and diversity of the cowboy lifestyle is portrayed by artists like Marty Robbins (“Big Iron”), George Strait (“The Cowboy Rides Away”) and James Taylor (“Sweet Baby James”). Now, with The Ballad of Dood & Juanita, Sturgill Simpson is adding his hat to the ring.
MUSIC
iheart.com

Bad Bunny Joins The Simpsons in New Music Video (WATCH)

Bad Bunny has a new music video for his El Último Tour del Mundo song “Te Deseo lo Mejor.”. The animated clip finds Bad Bunny among the cast ofThe Simpsons. What do you think of Bad Bunny as a Simpsons character?. Watch the video above!
MUSIC
wfpk.org

Kentuckians Helping Kentuckians with thanks to John Prine’s Oh Boy Records

“Music For Paradise: A Benefit For Western KY Tornado Relief,” a concert event supporting the Muhlenberg County Disaster Relief Fund and Team Western KY, will take place Saturday, January 1 at The Burl in Lexington, KY with a simultaneous livestream broadcast presented by Oh Boy Records. The fundraiser will support those affected by the devastating tornado that crossed the region last week and feature performances from artists with close ties to the area, including Abby Hamilton, Brit Taylor, Brother Smith, Cole Chaney, Eric Bolander, Grayson Jenkins, John R. Miller, Justin Wells, Kelsey Waldon, Leah Blevins, Logan Halstead, Magnolia Boulevard, Nicholas Jamerson, Scott T. Smith, Senora May, Wayne Graham and Wolfpen Branch.
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
Kiss 103.1 FM

Lil Durk Drops New Song With Country Singer Morgan Wallen – Listen

Lil Durk has crossed over to country music. Around midnight today (Dec. 17), Durkio dropped a new song called "Broadway Girls" with country singer Morgan Wallen—an unexpected, yet relatively catchy tune. On the second verse, Durk rhymes, "The town just told me/'Don't trust ’em'/Broadway girl's a trap/They on me,...
MUSIC
tucson.com

Tucson country singer Drew Cooper lands Christmas video on CMT

Tucson country singer Drew Cooper released his first-ever Christmas song in November and last week, the video landed on CMT online. Not only his his bluesy, soulfully gritty version of "Please Come Home For Christmas" his first stab at holiday fare, it was his first-ever music video in the nearly dozen years he's been doing country music full-time.
TUCSON, AZ
American Songwriter

Behind The Song Lyrics: “The River,” Garth Brooks

In our cover story with the legend Garth Brooks, he told American Songwriter how important James Taylor was to him while growing up. Brooks, who was raised in both a music-loving and at times-rough-and-tumble household, said that at any time, there could be fisticuffs afoot but when he came home and heard Taylor on the stereo, he knew things were okay.
MUSIC
thebluegrasssituation.com

The Willie Nelson Family Shine Brightly on Hank Williams’ “I Saw the Light”

Willie Nelson never ceases to amaze. His discography reads longer than most artists’ biography, and even as 2021 draws to a close, the Red-Headed Stranger is still putting out new music. This time, it’s a family affair, with the album The Willie Nelson Family on Legacy Recordings. The collection features old songs that helped build the Nelson family, from old religious standbys to Carter Family classics and even Kris Kristofferson’s “Why Me.” For his 72nd studio album, Nelson is joined by his sister Bobbie on piano, as well as four of his children: Lukas Nelson (acoustic guitar, lead vocals, background vocals), Micah Nelson (bass, drums, background vocals), Paula Nelson (background vocals), and Amy Nelson (background vocals). And it wouldn’t be a Willie record without Mickey Raphael (harmonica).
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy