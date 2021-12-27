Movie Review - Sing 2

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) If you are a Film Noir aficionado, then you already know the importance of Nightmare Alley (1947) starring Tyrone Power, to the cinema canon. Both films, the first one directed by Edmund Goulding and this remake directed by Oscar winning Guillermo Del Toro are based on the infamous noir novel by William Lindsay Gresham. In the 2021 film, Bradley Cooper is the charismatic, but morally corrupt carnie, Stanton Carlisle. He’s not the only A lister involved: Toni Collette, plays medium Zeena, David Strathairn is her hapless husband, Pete, Willem Dafoe is the greasy carnie manager, Cate Blanchett is a high-powered psychiatrist, Rooney Mara is the electric girl at the carnival-other pedigree actors include Richard Jenkins and Mary Steenburgen. The cast has 21 Oscar nominations between them.
Comments / 0