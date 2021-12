Here is a totally Texas story for you. Over the Christmas holiday, a Marine in North Texas married his bride at the place they had their first date, Whataburger! Marine, Clay Mitchell found out he would be coming home for 15 days before leaving for his station in California, as reported by KXII in Texacoma. He would be gone for three years after that. That was too long to wait for him to marry his bride, and to have another Whataburger. So he took action! This is when he started to pitch the idea of getting married at Whataburger.

TYLER, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO