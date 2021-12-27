ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Risks factors for anastomotic leakage in advanced ovarian cancer: A systematic review and meta-analysis.

By Gaetano Valenti,Amerigo Vitagliano,Matteo Morotti,Giorgio Giorda,Francesco Sopracordevole,Fabrizio Sapia,Viviana Lo Presti,Benito Chiofalo,Sara Forte,Lucia Lo Presti,Roberto Tozzi. This systematic review and meta-analysis aimed to summarise the available evidence on the pre- and intra-operative risk factors for anastomotic leakage (AL) after bowel resection and anastomosis for ovarian cancer (OC). We searched online...

Study shows how ovarian cancer starts in high-risk women

Stem cell scientists have revealed the origins of a common ovarian cancer by modeling fallopian tube tissues, allowing them to characterize how a genetic mutation puts women at high risk for this cancer. The created tissues, known as organoids, hold potential for predicting which individuals will develop ovarian cancer years or even decades in advance, allowing for early detection and prevention strategies.
New Clues to How Ovarian Cancer Begins -- and Might Be Prevented

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 29, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Researchers say they may be closer than ever to detecting ovarian cancer earlier and improving the odds for women with this life-threatening disease. In a new study, scientists used stem cells created from the blood samples of women with BRCA mutations and ovarian...
[Analysis of screening results and risk factors of high-risk populations of lung cancer in Nanchang city from 2018 to 2019].

To collate and analyze the screening results of high-risk lung cancer populations in communities in Nanchang from 2018 to 2019, and to explore the lung-positive nodules and risk factors for lung cancer. Data of the screening subjects in 8 administrative districts and 15 street health service centers in Nanchang city, Jiangxi province from November 2018 to October 2019 were collected, people at high risk of lung cancer was assessed, clinical screening of high-risk groups of lung cancer was conducted by low-dose helical computed tomography (LDCT), and risk factors for suspected lung cancer and lung-positive nodules were analyzed. Of the 25 871 people participated in screening, 5 220 were at high risk for lung cancer and 15 374 without other malignant tumors were at high risk. There were 2 417 cases participated in clinical LDCT screening, including 193 cases of lung-positive nodules, 67 cases of suspected lung cancer, 912 cases of other lung diseases, the positive rate of lung cancer or lung-positive nodules was 10.76% (260/2 417). Univariate analysis showed that age, coarse grain intake, oil intake, housing heating, passive smoking, alcohol consumption and mental trauma were associated with positive pulmonary nodules or lung cancer (all <0.05). Multivariate analysis showed that gender, age, housing heating, smoking and drinking were related to the occurrence of lung nodules or lung cancer (all <0.05). Men are more likely to develop lung cancer or lung-positive nodules than women. The age is an independent risk factor for lung-positive nodules or lung cancer. In a certain range, age will increase the incidence of lung cancer, housing heating may be the protective factor for lung cancer, while smoking and drinking are risk factors.
Woman's Doctor: Ovarian cancer rarely found early due to vague symptoms

In this Woman's Doctor segment, only about 20% of ovarian cancers are found early according to the American Cancer Society. The main reason is symptoms can be quite vague. More than 21,000 women will receive a new diagnosis of ovarian cancer this year and almost 14,000 will die from it. Mercy Medical Center Dr. Beman Khulpateea said it's often diagnosed later in the course of the disease because of subtle symptoms.
Genetic Mutation Data Indicates Ovarian Cancer Risk

Through the created tissue, scientists can predict patients who may develop ovarian cancer, allowing for early detection and prevention strategies. According to the American Cancer Society, ovarian cancer is the leading cause of gynecologic cancer deaths in the United States due to mild symptoms and difficult tumor detection. While the lifetime risk of developing ovarian cancer is less than two percent for the general population, the estimated risk for individuals who carry a mutation in the BRCA-1 gene is between 35 and 70 percent.
Understanding Advanced Gastric Cancer

(BPT) - Although gastric (stomach) cancer might be lesser known than other cancers, its impact should not be understated.[1] The disease, which typically occurs when cancer cells form in the lining of the stomach,[2] most commonly impacts men over the age of 50 and is estimated to affect more than 26,000 Americans in 2021 alone.[3] Globally, gastric cancer remains the fifth most common cancer with over one million cases of gastric cancer diagnosed each year around the world.[4]
A 'glowing tumor' drug helps surgeons detect ovarian cancer

A new drug can help detect ovarian cancer in patients that surgeons might otherwise miss. The FDA recently approved the use of Cytalux, an imaging dye that providers can inject in patients ahead of surgery. It targets ovarian cancer tissues and glows in fluorescent light to draw attention to hard-to-spot tumors.
Year in review, cancer breakthroughs

It’s been 50 years since the National Cancer Act of 1971 was signed into law -- aiming to defeat cancer. Since then, cancerrelated deaths have declined, mostly because of improvements in prevention, detection and treatment. Lung, oral cavity and bladder cancers have declined because fewer people smoke (that plummeted from 42 percent of adults in 1965 to 14 percent in 2018). Fewer deaths from…
