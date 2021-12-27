ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Chondroitin sulfate proteoglycan 4, a targetable oncoantigen that promotes ovarian cancer growth, invasion, cisplatin resistance and spheroid formation.

 5 days ago

By Jianbo Yang,Qianjin Liao,Matthew Price,Branden Moriarity,Natalie Wolf,Martin Felices,Jeffrey S Miller,Melissa A Geller,Laura Bendzick,Rachel Hopps,Timothy K Starr,Christine H O'Connor,Sarah Tarullo,Andrew C Nelson,Eva Turley,Jing Wang,James B McCarthy. Epithelial ovarian cancer (EOC) is a highly heterogeneous disease encompassing several distinct molecular subtypes and clinical entities. Despite the initial success of surgical debulking...

Newswise

Researchers zero in on therapeutic target for aggressive uterine cancer

Newswise — A team of scientists led by the University of Michigan Health Rogel Cancer Center has found that a class of U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved drugs can effectively stop a highly aggressive type of uterine cancer in its tracks, paving a quick path toward new treatment strategies for a deadly cancer with limited therapeutic options.
CANCER
sacramentosun.com

Study finds how ovarian cancer starts in high-risk women

Los Angeles [US], December 29 (ANI): A team of scientists have found the origin of common ovarian cancer, allowing them to characterize how a genetic mutation puts women at high risk for this cancer. The research has been published in the 'Cell Reports Journal'. Ovarian cancer is the leading cause...
LOS ANGELES, CA
healthitanalytics.com

Genetic Mutation Data Indicates Ovarian Cancer Risk

Through the created tissue, scientists can predict patients who may develop ovarian cancer, allowing for early detection and prevention strategies. According to the American Cancer Society, ovarian cancer is the leading cause of gynecologic cancer deaths in the United States due to mild symptoms and difficult tumor detection. While the lifetime risk of developing ovarian cancer is less than two percent for the general population, the estimated risk for individuals who carry a mutation in the BRCA-1 gene is between 35 and 70 percent.
CANCER
EurekAlert

Study demonstrates a novel approach to target enhancer-addicted cancers

Study demonstrates a novel approach to target enhancer-addicted cancers. A chromatin degrader stops transcription factors from driving cancer, which may serve as a potential treatment approach for over 90% of prostate cancers. ANN ARBOR, Michigan – While researchers have identified several genes that drive prostate cancer, a new study published...
CANCER
Matthew Price
Webster County Citizen

New Clues to How Ovarian Cancer Begins -- and Might Be Prevented

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 29, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Researchers say they may be closer than ever to detecting ovarian cancer earlier and improving the odds for women with this life-threatening disease. In a new study, scientists used stem cells created from the blood samples of women with BRCA mutations and ovarian...
LOS ANGELES, CA
cancernetwork.com

A Look Behind Development of Pafolacianine for Tumor Detection During Ovarian Cancer Surgery

Philip S. Low, PhD, discusses the obstacles he overcame while creating pafolacianine and what other cancers he hopes will be improved with the use of this agent. Pafolacianine (Cytalux) was recently approved to help identify ovarian cancer lesions during surgical procedures. This new drug is said to work because it “lights up” cancer cells and allows clinicians to better identify these cells during surgery. When this treatment was used, 26.9% of patients had at least 1 cancerous lesion detected that was not previously seen during visual or tactile inspection.
CANCER
physiciansweekly.com

Up-regulated miR-204-5p promoted the migration, invasion, and angiogenesis of endothelial progenitor cells to enhance the thrombolysis of rats with deep venous thrombosis by targeting SPRED1.

Deep venous thrombosis (DVT) endangers human health. Endothelial progenitor cells (EPCs) were proven to promote thrombolysis and miR-204-5p was discovered to be low-expressed in DVT patients. This study concentrated on exploring whether miR-204-5p had a regulatory effect on EPCs and DVT. Concretely, the expression of miR-204-5p in DVT patients’ blood was detected by qRT-PCR. The target of miR-204-5p was predicted by bioinformatics and verified by dual-luciferase reporter assay. After rat EPCs were isolated, identified, and transfected with miR-204-5p agomiR, antagomiR, or SPRED1 plasmids, the viability, migration, invasion, and tube formation of EPCs were detected by MTT, wound healing, Transwell, and tube formation assays, respectively. MiR-204-5p, SPRED1, p-PI3K, PI3K, p-AKT, AKT, VEGFA, and Ang1 expressions in EPCs were measured by qRT-PCR or Western blot. EPCs transfected with miR-204-5p overexpression lentivirus plasmid were injected into the DVT rat model. The histopathology of the thrombus and the homing of EPCs to thrombus in the DVT rats were observed by hematoxylin-eosin staining and confocal microscopy, respectively. We found that miR-204-5p was low-expressed in DVT patients and SPRED1 was a target gene of miR-204-5p. MiR-204-5p agomiR promoted the viability, migration, invasion, and tube formation of EPCs, the levels of VEGFA and Ang1 and the activation of PI3K/AKT pathway in EPCs, while miR-204-5p antagomiR and SPRED1 worked oppositely. SPRED1 reversed the effect of miR-204-5p agomiR on EPCs. Up-regulated miR-204-5p inhibited thrombosis and promoted EPCs homing to thrombus in DVT rats. Collectively, up-regulated miR-204-5p enhanced the angiogenesis of EPCs and thrombolysis in DVT rats by targeting SPRED1.
SCIENCE
#Cancer Research#Ovarian Cancer#South University#Eoc#Cspg4#Mechanistically
hngn.com

Stimulus Check 2022: Who Can Expect To Receive $1,400 Payments?

United States residents are looking forward to a fourth stimulus check from the federal government as they continue to struggle amid the coronavirus pandemic and the new Omicron variant. The situation comes as the Senior Citizens League (TSCL) is pressuring Congress to introduce a one-time $1,400 Social Security stimulus payment...
INCOME TAX
