Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - The Rochester Police Department is reporting a first-of-its-kind scam in the city. The scam involves a student loan. A 24-year-old woman has told investigators she received a phone call earlier this week from a man who said he was calling from US Financial. The man told the woman it was the final day for a program that would forgive her student loan because she worked at a non-profit organization.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 23 HOURS AGO