Alfredo Ramirez is CEO of Vyopta. His expertise includes optimization of collaborative team work and employee/customer engagement. The people who make up our workforce are and have always been the soul of the organization, the lifeblood of our operations and core to making everything work. We appreciate the importance of attracting and keeping great people who have faced various challenges and disruptions in both their personal and professional lives during the pandemic. Today, organizations should focus on effective collaborative work within and across virtual teams to drive peak employee engagement and performance.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 10 DAYS AGO