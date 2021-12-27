ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Pokemon Diamond, Pearl and Platinum Wiki Guide

By Best Games
IGN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis page is part of IGN's Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl Pokedex and details everything you need to know about Jynx. This Pokedex page covers how to get Jynx, Jynx's stats,...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Popular PS4 Game Is Now $0.99 for a Limited Time

A popular PS4 game is now $0.99 for a limited time. The PS4 has one of the greatest libraries across all of gaming. It has incredible exclusive games like Death Stranding, Ghost of Tsushima, God of War, Uncharted 4, Persona 5, Marvel's Spider-Man, Bloodborne, and The Last of Us Part II. It also has multi-platform games like Red Dead Redemption 2, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Does it all add up to outdo the Xbox 360 library? Well, that's up for debate, but there's no denying there's an endless number of great games to play on PS4, including Oxenfree, which is $0.99 until December 23.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

10 Most Anticipated Nintendo Switch Games in 2022

With an already stellar arsenal of games in its library, it’s hard to think how Nintendo could outdo themselves with Switch games in 2022. That is until you look at the list of forthcoming titles, packed with much-hyped sequels and series re-boots, and you realize that the console is looking at a year of great releases.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Minecraft Wiki Guide

Llamas are a neutral mob that make for the perfect companion when transporting goods for long-distance, due to the fact that you can put a chest on them. In this Minecraft Llamas guide, we will teach you everything you need to know, such as how to find Llamas, how to breed them, how to tame Llamas, quick tips and facts that you may not have known, as well as their available loot drops.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wiki#Ign
ClutchPoints

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl: How to get Dowsing Machine (Item Finder)

Just like past Pokémon adventure titles, Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl are chock-full of hidden items like rare candies and Great Balls for trainers to find along the journey throughout Sinnoh—and especially in the Grand Underground. Not to fret, though, as BDSP also gives you a handy tool called the Dowsing Machine to help you find these hidden items. Here’s a guide on where to get and how to use the Dowsing Machine, or Item Finder, in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl Orchestral Concert Announced For December 24th In Japan

The Pokemon Company has announced a special orchestrated performance for Pokemon Brilliant Diamond And Shining Pearl. The performance will be broadcast on December 24th at 09:00 UTC via Youtube, and will feature a number of songs from Pokemon Brilliant Diamond And Shining Pearl‘s soundtrack. Among them will be Champion Cynthia’s battle theme, which was voted by fans to be their favorite theme from the games in a poll.
MUSIC
hardcoregamer.com

Pokemon Opens Sound Library for Japan Featuring Diamond & Pearl Soundtrack

It’s always exciting when there’s an official place to listen to ones favorite gaming soundtracks, with this often being most rare for a slew of Nintendo properties. It seems we’re going to potentially get more from Pokemon, as they just recently opened up a sound library exclusively for Japan at this time. Those wanting to still listen to it officially can still enjoy a compilation video posted with the entire soundtrack, which would make for a fantastic two and a half hour background music for various activities. Hopefully at a later date we might see a transition to this available in other countries as well, but for now the sound library itself is Japanese exclusive but those with access can check it out here, but note it will be a broken link for all others.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Great Marsh Guide

This portion of our walkthrough covers everything you need to know about the Great Marsh and the Safari Game in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Here you'll find detailed lists of Pokemon in each area, the mechanics of the game, and additional strategies. Many Pokemon found within the Great...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Pokemon
IGN

Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach Wiki Guide

Top Contributors: Callum Williams, Wiki_Creation_Bot, Ignotantpolly. If you're attempting to complete Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach by achieving its true, canon ending, you'll have to defeat a familiar face. Returning from his fiery fate at the conclusion of Five Nights at Freddy's: Pizzeria Simulator (AKA Five Nights at Freddy's 6), William Afton is back and he's ready to kill you to protect his secret.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

How to Find and Beat Princess Quest III

Top Contributors: Callum Williams, Wiki_Creation_Bot, Ignotantpolly. Perhaps the most crucial mini-games in Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach, Princess Quest, Princess Quest II and Princess Quest III are essential to achieving the latest Five Nights game's most hopeful ending. You'll need to find and beat each of them to unlock it, with the various arcade machines offering some interesting lore tidbits for players to find.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Ruined King: A League of Legends Story Wiki Guide

Top Contributors: Samuel Heaney, Wiki_Creation_Bot. This page of the guide covers the basics of combat within 'Ruined King: A League of Legends Story', breaking down how fights work; explaining the mana, overcharge, and health systems, a brief overview of the Initiative Bar and both Instant and Lane abilities. How Fights...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

ANVIL: Vault Breakers Early Access is Available Now

ANVIL: Vault Breakers is a multiplayer, co-op, top-down, sci-fi, roguelike action shooter that has you exploring multiple galaxies in search for relics that will help humanity not only survive, but prosper. While the full release of ANVIL: Vault Breakers is still some time away, the game has officially entered Early...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

PlayStation Plus Games for January 2022 Announced

Sony has announced that Persona 5 Strikers, Dirt 5, and Deep Rock Galactic are the PlayStation Plus games for January 2022. Announced on PlayStation.Blog, these three games will all be available on Tuesday, January 4 until Tuesday, February 1, and are the first PlayStation Plus games for the new year.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy